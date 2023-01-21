"M3GAN" is a pleasant surprise and a goofy satirical horror film about technology's effect on youth. The story is set around Gemma (Allison Williams), a brilliant career-first roboticist who gains custody of her niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), after the death of her parents. Gemma designs a life-like doll named M3GAN (Amie Donald and Jenna Davis), which is designed as a child's best friend and a 'parent's great helper.' But with the robo-Doll being a prototype, there are a few kinks, making M3GAN dangerously over-protective.
A breath of fresh air, "M3GAN" is a movie made for Generation Z. We have seen horror dominate the box office with people from the 13-28 demographic. The only way for our Hollywood large-scale movies to take themselves seriously is to have blue aliens on forest planets or try to scare the audience. This point is exactly where "M3GAN" slips in. With a ridiculous idea of logic, the "possessed robot" or "possessed doll" subgenre is overdone to the point of cliche. "M3GAN" stands apart for the outlandish lengths it goes to, all while keeping a straight face. Throughout the story, no matter what M3GAN may do, the movie stays entirely in check, seeing this as the truth. The hilarity comes from this wonderful mixture of insanity and solemn story beats. There is no winking or sarcasm here; M3GAN wants to make sure you have a good time, all while keeping the demeanor of a horror movie.
For the first 40 minutes, it is easy to be swept away by M3GAN as a slightly comedic look at grief and trauma. Throughout the film, I found myself caring about Cady. I wanted her to be happy about anything. Being able to come to terms with what happened at her age is impossible to ask of her. In contrast, I immediately disliked Gemma, who pushes back her niece at every turn. At some points in the film, it seems like Gemma does not even like or care about Cady. She constantly flounders as a parent while M3GAN slowly takes control.
You realize the ludicrous nature of the story requires a parent figure who has no clue what they are doing. However, the film takes itself seriously on a surface level; the genuine moments can take hold of the audience. There are a few good bits of writing and an honest take on what these robo-dolls would mean for youth's development, even if it is shallow. The excellent visual direction in the moments where the characters stop talking gives us moments of warmth and care for the central little girl.
That ends when the movie splits in half, and James Wan and Akela Cooper take this movie up several notches. Similar to their previous project, "Malignant," the first half is for thematic set-up, and the second is for pure fun. This is not "Chucky," "The Boy" or "Annabelle." "M3GAN" is not a movie trying to make you scared of a doll; it wants to show you the doll attacking people, doing ridiculous things and fighting a bully.
Overall, the scenes in this film are fun but forgettable. What most people know about the movie is not the jump scares or the more significant moments but rather a dance the doll does. That goes to show what stands out the most in the film. The ideas are here, but they are not always done well. Big, shocking moments become comically unimportant because of the lack of blood or gore from the characters. The story even takes massive stretches to get particular characters where they need to be so that certain "horror" moments can happen.
The film is deliberate with its pacing while still being exciting and playful. Williams is having a great time alongside McGraw, Donald and Davis. However, this movie needed a bigger finale, and it does not quite have that. I would rather have a thousand "M3GAN" type romps than what has become of modern horror.
Rating: 6/10