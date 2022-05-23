After 2014's "Ex Machina" and 2018's "Annihilation," director Alex Garland is back with his latest horror film "Men." Following the death of her soon-to-be ex-husband, Harper takes a vacation to the countryside, where things begin to take a turn for the worse. Partnering with the best film studio in the business, A24, I was extremely excited to see this one because "Ex Machina" is a terrific sci-fi film, and the trailer looked beyond intriguing. While I am not exactly sure what I just watched, I know that I enjoyed it.
From a technical standpoint, this might be the best-looking film of the year, certainly rivaling "After Yang." Dozens of absolutely gorgeous shots and fantastic camera work make this an incredible and intense watch. Jessie Buckley (Harper) is absolutely terrific in her role and can portray emotional scenes perfectly. All of the side characters do a great job at making the audience feel uneasy, as everything seems to be a little bit off in one way or another. The soundtrack and overall sound design add considerable tension to the film, and the many screeching sounds will send chills down your spine.
The film's visual beauty makes the terrifying and unsettling aspects of it even more intense. There is a constant uneasiness to the film, and it rarely lets go of that sense. In your typical horror movie, there is tension and then a jump scare which alleviates that tension. Not in "Men," though. You constantly feel like there's something out there watching Harper or something that might suddenly burst through the door. The film is filled to the brim with nonstop creepy imagery, and many of the images will stick with me for a very long time.
"Men" is certainly not for the faint of heart. Yes, there are many disturbing images and creepy moments, but it is also one of the goriest films of the year. It is not just the amount of blood that is shown, but it is how it is shown that makes it so much more effective than, say, the latest "Scream" film. The gore and violence are not over the top for no reason; there is always a purpose behind it beyond pure entertainment. While parts can sometimes be hard to stomach, it all adds to the story, making the film that much better.
Leaving the theater, I knew I enjoyed watching it, but I also had absolutely no idea what I had just watched. Garland packed so many themes and metaphors into this film that it was impossible to catch all of them. It took my friend and me a solid 20 minutes to understand the bare minimum Garland was trying to express. There are so many intricate parts in the film that seemingly have no ties to the story and many others that just don't make any sense at all. The film leaves you thinking about it for hours on end, as I have dedicated many hours to trying to make sense of what I saw.
With so many layers to the film, Garland left us with many more questions than answers which is both a positive and a negative. It is refreshing nowadays to have a writer and director not hold the audience's hand and let them figure out the story for themselves. However, it can also result in some frustration as you try to piece everything together that seemingly has no ties. I am glad we did not get all of the answers, but it would have been nice to have a couple to better understand what Garland was trying to tell the audience. At the end of the film, we end up getting one answer, but it was one I didn't even want because I would have been able to find it upon my inevitable rewatch.
Anytime an A24 film comes out, it is a must-watch, and "Men" is no exception. Behind all of the disturbing images and intense gore is a story of a woman dealing with loss. Everything else in the film adds so many layers that beg for multiple viewings of the film and are incredibly entertaining. I have never been a big horror fan, especially when it comes to stalking and overall creepiness, but Garland struck all of the right chords for me to enjoy this one.
Rating: 8/10
