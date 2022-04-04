(Mild spoilers for the after-credits sequences)
Superhero films are an ingrained part of modern cinema. There are successful film studios like Marvel/Disney, the mixed bag that is Warner Brothers and last but not least, Sony Pictures. Sony is the film studio that owns the rights to "Spider-Man" and most of his classic supervillains. They made a deal with Marvel/Disney to share the web-slinger and some of his foes, but there are still some villains strictly owned by Sony. For example, the rights for "Morbius, the Living Vampire" are owned directly by Sony. This may not seem like useful information now, but it will come in handy later.
"Morbius," tells the story of biochemist Michael Morbius (Jared Leto), who is trying to cure himself of a rare blood disease. His road to find a cure leads to a mistake that infects him with a form of vampirism. This sort of "Frankenstein" style premise is prime for a good and scary supervillain origin story. Unfortunately, "Morbius" is none of those things and winds up being a studio's slapdash idea of what audiences want in a superhero film. Our finished product is nothing more than a hodgepodge of different story beats that have been done better in other films. The start of my issues begins with the performance of Jared Leto as the titular anti-hero.
Leto's performance as the emotionally damaged doctor is incredibly boring to watch. The problem is that he confuses being brooding as an excuse for being villainous. Morbius's only characterization is that he wants to cure young children's illnesses and declines to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. Not once in the story does he ever portray the "villainous" moment that makes us realize he's evil. Even in the film's lackluster attempts at humanizing the character via a possible romance with his colleague (Adria Arjona), the plot point feels wedged in. It's supposed to allow Leto's character to feel like an actual human, but in these scenes, he's wooden. The same could be said for Matt Smith as the film's "antagonist," who's basically an evil version of Morbius.
Smith is most notable for his time in the "Doctor Who" franchise, where he has a massive fan base. Compared to Leto's milquetoast performance, he attempts to inject an ounce of charisma with scenery-chewing villainy. It would be a successful performance if it weren't for two very important factors. Screenwriters Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless basically paint Smith's character with a bright neon sign over his head from scene one that screams villain. We're supposed to believe that this character and Morbius are lifelong friends that consider each other brothers. It could've been a success thanks to the one good performance of Jared Harris as the doctor trying to save both of their lives since they were young boys. The problem is that Smith and Leto deliver their dialogue as adults in such a stilted way that their "friendship and brotherhood" never once feels genuine. Without any sort of realistic or human connection to any character, the action and cliffhangers for future sequels feel useless.
This is where we get to the giant elephant in the room, thanks to Sony. In the pantheon of classic Spider-Man villains, Morbius is arguably a C-list villain at the very least. Due to the deal Sony has with Marvel, it's understandable we're not getting an origin film for classic villains like Doctor Octopus or the Green Goblin. The problem is that Morbius is just not that interesting of a character to get his own feature film. We're left with a story that substitutes a budget for good action with a barrage of scenes of actors arguing about "ethics, science and moral duty." When we're given the action sequences, it's nothing more than poorly edited fight sequences that are just continuous barrages of effects. Sony mistakes these load action sequences as "exciting" when they are nothing more than headache-inducing.
The cardinal sin of "Morbius" comes in the form of some of the laziest after-credits sequences I've ever seen. If you've seen the marketing for the film, then you've most likely seen Michael Keaton. Reprising his role in the MCU's "Spider-Man: Homecoming," the marketing would have you believe he is in the film. Keaton only shows up in both after-credits sequences that are absolutely cringe-inducing. If you're a fan of the comics, it's teasing something you will know quite well from "Spider-Man" lore. What can be said is that with Sony behind it, absolutely do not keep your hopes up.
"Morbius" is more than just your typical bad and forgettable superhero movie. It's a reminder that certain studios just cannot seem to understand what audiences want to see. Any attempt at characterization is done in the most predictable, bland and uninspiring way possible. This film is a cruel reminder that the age of superhero movies is in full swing, and if we're not careful, audiences will lose interest. Even with the attraction of Oscar-winning actors like Jared Leto, nothing can be done to overcome the studio's attempts at a franchise. Besides being just a bad film, "Morbius" is absolutely infuriating because its audiences deserve better. What we don't deserve is paying twelve to fifteen dollars a ticket to be pandered to. I beg and plead with you to please avoid this one at all costs.
Rating: 1/10
