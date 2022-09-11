In a retelling of the 1940 classic of the same name, a wooden boy is brought to life by a fairy, and he sets out on a journey to discover how to become a real boy. “Pinocchio” is the latest Disney classic to receive a live-action remake. While I wasn’t expecting much going into this one because of how bad previous remakes are, I was pretty blown away by just how terrible it was. This isn’t even because of a deep nostalgia and love for the original; I only watched it a week ago in preparation for this one.
While it is awful on just about every front possible, the one small redeeming factor is that they attempted to build a more emotional connection between Geppeto and Pinocchio. The original did not attempt that, yet there was still a stronger emotional connection. That is how hard this remake falls flat. I am baffled by how this is even possible, but I do have to give credit to writer/director Robert Zemeckis for trying to add something new to the film.
When I say that is the only redeeming factor, I absolutely mean it. Everything else in the film is painstakingly boring, lifeless, unfunny and dull. A lot of this is due to the atrocious pacing, as “Pinocchio” moves at an absurdly slow pace. The setup of the film takes forever to get into, and from then on, every scene just drags on and on. There are very few times where it feels like scenes naturally progress into each other. It constantly feels like we are just jumping from one place to another, making for a rather jarring watch.
One of the main reasons the film feels so lifeless is because of the live-action and CGI hybrid, which is one of my biggest complaints about nearly all of these remakes. The original “Pinocchio” animation was so vibrant and full of life; replacing that with CGI and live action makes for very awkward scenes.
Everything about the CGI feels very cheap, and it feels like there was little effort put into it. What’s even more frustrating is that it also feels so pointless. Disney did very little to change anything about the story besides a brief backstory for Geppeto. A couple of added scenes do absolutely nothing for the story or change anything about the character of Pinocchio. It is the most frustrating thing when remakes do absolutely nothing to change the original material, as it feels incredibly lazy and a full-blown cash grab.
There really isn’t much more else to say about “Pinocchio.” It is an incredibly boring watch; everybody would be much better off just watching the original Disney classic. Not only is it much more charming and funny with beautiful animation, but it is a film that will stand the test of time and is something that children will always be able to look back on and learn from. Poor acting, terrible pacing and no meaningful additions made this easily one of the worst films of the year.
Rating: 2/10
