Over the years, the character of Batman has taken on many different shapes and sizes. Whether on the page, on the screen or in video games, no two interpretations are the same. Almost every adaptation from the source material is enjoyable for its own weird and wild reason. No matter the interpretation of the character, the one detail that always seems to be missing is the detective element. Known in comic canon as "the world's greatest detective," director Matt Reeves takes 2022's "The Batman" back to its iconic roots. In only his second year of vigilantism, Bruce Wayne/Batman (Robert Pattinson) is forced to face the sadistic serial killer, The Riddler (Paul Dano).
To best enjoy "The Batman," forget everything you think you know from any recent version of this character. Over the years, almost every version has focused on Bruce Wayne and Batman being heroic. Even in films like "Batman Begins," where Batman is growing into the hero we know, he's never brutal. This Batman is still so new that he's not the hero you might expect. Whereas the original Batman fought for righteousness, Pattinson's portrayal has one thing in mind: vengeance. That thought enables Reeves and Pattinson to deliver one of the darkest portrayals yet.
In this version of Gotham, the city is on the brink of collapsing and never coming back. Bruce Wayne sees this and reacts in the only way he knows how—with violence. As this young and naive Wayne and Batman, Pattinson is perfect in the role. In and outside of the mask, this version has no composure. Through his eyes, you can see he is on the brink of becoming the same sort of criminal he's protecting the city from. Going on that journey with Pattinson was absolutely thrilling to watch, especially when he faces some pretty terrifying villains.
Paul Dano's portrayal of The Riddler can best be described as a cross between the Zodiac Killer and John Doe from "Se7en." He's so incredibly menacing and frightening in some sequences that you forget you're watching a comic character. I say this as a disclaimer that this film doesn't lend itself well to younger viewers. This dark, crime-noir meets murder mystery style tone makes the film not suitable for family viewing. Add in an element of political intrigue, and this is much more than the standard "superhero" that is familiar to film audiences. Its qualities make it more of a detective story, particularly how the supporting cast is integrated.
One of the film's biggest surprises has to be Zoë Kravitz's performance as Catwoman. Selina Kyle and Batman have always had a "will they or won't they?" dynamic that most adaptations never explored. Here as Batman delves deeper into the Riddler's game, Catwoman is there to offer an entirely different perspective. Kravtiz's performance starts to crack Batman's armor, and it's fascinating to see. It also establishes this version of Selina as more than able to stand against Gotham's corruption. She's equal parts engaging, sympathetic, entertaining and even surprising. The same could be said for the rest of the supporting characters and the perfectly cast actors.
Jeffrey Wright also manages to create a version of Jim Gordon (who isn't the commissioner just yet) that thrives as one of the only good guys in Gotham. Seeing the growing respect that these two characters have for one another manages to excite you for future adventures. In the almost three-hour running time, there are certain cast members that get less to do than others. Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot (The Penguin) and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth deliver two very different versions of these iconic characters. Farrell's Cobblepot isn't so much the Penguin we know yet. Instead, he's the cocky, violent and arrogant right-hand man to John Turturro's gangster kingpin, Carmine Falcone. This doesn't give Farrell much to do for character development, but it seems like things are being set up for a sequel. His portrayal is fascinating but not quite at the peak that we know it.
The most surprising interpretation is Serkis's portrayal as Batman's loyal butler Alfred. Instead of the friendship and fatherly bond he's known to have with Bruce, this one is hostile. Except it's this hostility that helps Bruce turn into the version of Batman that he was meant to be. Serkis wisely plays the character as someone who wants the best for Bruce but understands that the only way he'll grow is through aggression. Certainly not any sort of violent aggression, but aggressively reminding Bruce of what he needs to hear. It's a jarring sort of dynamic but works in what it sets out to do, thanks to Serkis selling the tone.
Any criticisms I have of "The Batman" are more nitpicky than anything else. With a two-hour and 56-minute running time, the obvious statement is that it's too long. Being a noir film, you feel that length in some places, which will undoubtedly bother some audiences. If you are expecting the typical DC or Marvel action/adventure style film, you'll surely be disappointed. That includes the film's darker tone, which makes this Gotham City seem like a real place. Its elements of political corruption and crime feel so familiar that it's hard not to think of this as an actual city. As a fan of the character and city, I found it absolutely perfect.
"The Batman" is unlike any other superhero film within today's film culture. Its slow-burn, crime-filled rhythms are going to leave some audiences scratching their heads. The action you hope for is certainly there, but the detective elements are the real star. Director Matt Reeves knows this and creates an unsettling tone that makes the action feel impactful. He's assembled an unlikely cast that's clearly in line and game for this dark and gritty comic tale. Even if this sounds too relentlessly brutal, it's just hard to ignore how much they pull off narratively. Being a die-hard Batman fan, this latest iteration gave me everything I wanted and then some. Even if it doesn't always work, it delivers a mesmerizing spectacle that left me wanting more the moment the credits rolled.
Rating: 9/10
