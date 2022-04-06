Ever since the pandemic shut down theaters and pushed several major film releases to streaming services like Netflix and HBO Max, there has been a collective hesitation to venture out into the world and see a movie in an actual theater. I personally have been very selective with the films I go out and see, partially a monetary concern over one of safety, if I’m being honest. Some films have warranted multiple trips to the theater, especially in the case of tentpole superhero features like “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” while others I have enjoyed just as much sitting in the comfort of my apartment. When it came to a big, star-studded adventure flick like “The Lost City,” it felt undeniably like a film that would be drastically more enjoyable watching in a theater full of people rather than at home. While it didn’t promise a groundbreaking comedy that would change the face of adventure movies going forward, “The Lost City” offered what moviegoers need right now: escapist storytelling fit inside a brisk two-hour action comedy that was admittedly much funnier than it initially let on.
Films that ask you to “turn your brain off and enjoy” have become a staple in Hollywood. They often range from very bad to passable in the eyes of moviegoers, offering simplistic stories packed with computer-generated action and, at times, effective and subversive writing. “The Lost City” falls somewhere in that line-up of films that ask the audience not to take everything it has to offer too seriously. Going in, you don’t expect these characters to engage in typical activities or even normal behavior. They exist in exaggerated situations and crack jokes even when being shot at. That was the main draw of “Lost City,” which finds an uptight Sandra Bullock sharing the screen with a bafoonish Channing Tatum as they embark on a globe-trotting adventure to find an ancient artifact that may not even exist. This kind of escapist filmmaking doesn’t beg for critical acclaim or award recognition and doesn’t strive to impart any grand perspective on the current issues of our real world; it just wants to entertain you. Despite a fairly generic adventure premise and serviceable writing, the bubbly characters and most of the jokes manage to hit with enough force to make “The Lost City” a guilty-pleasure treasure-hunting romp.
As for the plot, the film follows reclusive romance novelist Loretta Sage (Bullock), who is kidnapped and forced to locate an ancient treasure by an eccentric billionaire (Danial Radcliffe). The only ones left to rescue Loretta are the dimwitted cover model of her novels, Alan (Tatum), and her feisty publicist Beth (Da’Vine Joy Randolph). The film quickly summarizes the personalities of Loretta and Alan and their aversion toward each other. Loretta wants to hide in the shadows of an overwhelming world of fame and attention, while Alan wants to be seen as more than a cover model. Bullock plays Loretta with a straightness that has made a lot of the actress’s comedic performances of recent memory fairly entertaining, especially when paired with a bumbling character like Tatum’s.
As the two are whisked away to a mysterious island full of danger, they are forced to work together to get out of a messy situation. Tatum has been known to dabble in serious roles before, but some of his best work has been in action-comedies like “21 Jump Street.” Even while some of the jokes fall flat, Bullock and Tatum manage to be hilarious together on-screen, especially when they can find a balance between heart and exaggerated humor. As for the remainder of the cast, Radcliffe brings a convincing and theatrical villain that parallels his role in 2016’s “Now You See Me 2,” imbuing his character with similar conniving wickedness. A brief cameo from actor Brad Pitt holds together most of the film’s second act; his over-the-top action-man role plays well alongside Bullock and Tatum.
Overall, “The Lost City” doesn’t seek to break new ground with its surface-level writing and character development. Still, it works as a vehicle for its lead actors to have some fun in an uncomplicated adventure premise. While not all jokes in the comedy hit their mark, the film doesn’t take itself so seriously even in its most serious moments. It even allows itself an ounce of heart towards the end of the film that’s warranted after the long journey we take with the characters. While “The Lost City” might beg you to “turn your brain off” to enjoy some of its more nonsensical elements, it remains a rip-roaring good time at the theater.
Rating: 7/10
