The Super Mario Bros. Movie combines nostalgia and plenty of cartoon humor to create a film that game lovers of any age can enjoy, as long as they are not looking for a particularly well-written story. Although the film features striking visuals and a few good performances, the plot suffers from a lack of character development or a complex narrative.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie, released on April 5 and directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, is Illumination’s 13th film. The movie features a stacked cast of well-known actors, including Jack Black as Bowser, Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.
The film follows the titular Mario brothers as they find themselves transported to the Mushroom Kingdom. When the brothers become separated, Mario enlists the aid of Princess Peach to find Luigi.
Although the film recently ousted Sonic the Hedgehog 2 as the highest-grossing video game movie of all time, it is clear that the film’s success is largely based on the popularity of the intellectual property rather than any kind of compelling story. However, this bodes well for video game film adaptations. With movies like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Sonic the Hedgehog and series like The Last of Us, it would seem that the video game movie curse is broken.
To the movie’s credit, it is highly entertaining. The animation creates a captivating display and does justice to the colorful world of the Mario game franchise. For fans of the game series, there are frequent references to the series ranging from 1981’s Donkey Kong to 2017’s Super Mario Odyssey. With references to the Nintendo GameCube start-up music, The Super Mario Bros. Super Show and characters like Pauline, longtime Mario fans will be impressed.
A large part of the discourse surrounding the film was Illumination’s choice to cast Chris Pratt as Mario. While fans may have been worried about Pratt’s ability to portray a convincing Mario, his voice casting was one of the better choices. It embodied just enough of the optimism of the character not to be too jarring, as Charles Martinet’s Mario voice might have been for a full movie.
Some of the most bizarre casting choices in film were comedians like Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen and Charlie Day. While this casting decision may have been an attempt to draw in an adult audience, the popularity of the IP meant that this tactic was not needed.
Seth Rogen’s performance was much like Rogen’s other performances in which he plays himself without embodying the character in any particular way. Similarly, any viewer familiar with Charlie Day would have a hard time distinguishing between the actor’s own voice and that of his character. In contrast, Chris Pratt, Jack Black and Anya Taylor-Joy delivered some of the most convincing performances in the film.
Although entertaining, this film suffered the most from a lack of compelling storytelling. While the simple rescue operation plot could have been executed well, it fell flat as a serious piece of storytelling and failed to create any development for the well-known Mario characters. Instead, it became a vessel for an hour and thirty-two minutes of fan service and franchise callbacks. The dialogue often seemed awkward, with key exposition being rushed with hardly any explanation.
While it certainly will not leave you impressed by the level of storytelling, the film serves its purpose as an entertaining family film that generates quite a bit of nostalgia for longtime fans of the franchise.
Rating: 6/10