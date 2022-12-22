A reclusive English professor, Charlie (Brendan Fraser), who suffers from morbid obesity, attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter. There was a lot of hype coming into this film from various film festivals, specifically surrounding Fraser’s performance which is easily the best part of the film. Unfortunately, while none of the other aspects are bad, they are underwhelming, leaving me somewhat conflicted.
As I previously mentioned, Fraser is fantastic and gives one of the year’s best performances. His dedication to the role is profound as he gained a considerable amount of weight and the emotion he can portray throughout the film is astonishing. However, while the rest of the acting is good, I was never blown away by the characters or performances. Besides Charlie, everyone else is bland, specifically Charlie’s daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink). She is unlikeable, and we are supposed to feel this emotional connection with her and Charlie, but the film never gets to that point.
The film is based on a 2012 play of the same name, and it feels and plays out like it is supposed to be on the stage. It takes place in one location, and it only has a handful of characters. Additionally, it is filmed with a 4:3 aspect ratio. That is not necessarily a negative, but it made me question the point of the adaptation since it never felt like a film. The playwriter, Samuel Hunter, also made this his feature film screenwriting debut, and it feels that way. The writing is all over the place, from personal and emotional to shallow and lazy.
The writing and story are on-brand for director Darren Aronofsky (“Requiem for a Dream” and “Black Swan”), as he is known for tackling deep, heavy themes and having multiple layers in his films. Aronofsky and Hunter touch on many subjects and try to say a lot with “The Whale” but end up saying very little substance. There are themes of faith, family, obesity and more, and they are incredibly surface-level, which is disappointing. In addition, the story itself is shallow overall because stories of reconnecting with past loved ones are familiar. The film does not attempt to try anything new other than adding a different disease into the mix. Despite all this, I could not help but feel engaged throughout the film.
“The Whale” is carried by a fantastic performance by Fraser but is bogged down by the inconsistent writing and familiar story. As a result, the film has a hefty emotional toll that only sometimes feels earned. It is easy to get behind Charlie as a protagonist, but with other characters not being as strong, many emotional moments are less groundbreaking than the film intends. This is true for the ending, as there are no surprises. However, learning more about Charlie and his past drives the film forward, and it is hard not to be at least intrigued throughout.
Rating: 7/10