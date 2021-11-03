When "Venom" was released in October of 2018, it was met with a rather strange reaction. One of the most popular comic book villains became a funny and scary anti-hero which thrilled audiences. Entering 2021 and a global pandemic, we have "Let There Be Carnage," an amplified version of what we had before. Our story follows Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), attempting to become a famous reporter again by interviewing a murderer on death row, Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). When Kasady gets his hands on the Venom symbiote, a new enemy comes into play. The classic maniacal and bright red super villain, Carnage.
2018's Venom grossed over 800 million dollars worldwide upon its initial release, even with a divisive response. The wild and wacky comedic tone really didn't work for some (myself included). "Let There Be Carnage" relishes in the silly nature, which actually works the second time around. Instead, the humor and banter between Eddie and Venom is amplified. Its amplification, in some cases, makes it seem like these two are in a relationship. The odd, always combative banter is hilarious, thanks to the film's 97 minute running time.
Throughout "Let There Be Carnage," director Andy Serkis manages to trim every ounce of fat from the screenplay. There are no long exposition dumps or an onslaught of new characters, and there is just enough of a return of the characters from the first film. Harrelson as Carnage is funny and menacing in a way that fits the character. His banter with his own symbiote sets a "looney tunes" type of tone that's quite effective. However, the real highlight would have to go to Hardy essentially playing against himself. His voicing of his Venom symbiote, modulated voice and all is hysterical.
Particularly in the film's later portion, these characters spend time apart from each other. It's these moments that Serkis wisely spends enough time to have them register as real characters on their own merits. Serkis has a clear understanding of what works here, which allows some really effective action sequences. The CGI in those portions doesn't always work, but the banter is enough to carry it through. The most frustrating part of the film stems from the misunderstanding of its tone.
Since the film is only 97 minutes long, we're never really given any room to breathe as an audience. While sitting in the theater, the ridiculousness and fun were hard to dismiss, but my qualms arose as days passed. Since the story is much brisker than many superhero tales, a lot of time is wasted with certain characters. Actors like Naomie Harris, Michelle Williams and Reid Scott are given nothing to do. My problem is certainly not with these actors, but with how little they're given to play. Even Oscar nominees and winners like Williams and Harris never become more than archetypes. The "girl who got away" and "psychotic girlfriend" are roles that never have a chance to be more than that.
The same could be said for some of the film's third-act fight sequences, which involve a church. What starts with a very humorous exchange turns into a hazy and messy barrage of effects. It is difficult to see where each character is in this scene, making it difficult to root for any of them. The real strength of the film is its significant post-credit sequence. I'm not going to spoil what it is, but it's rather influential in the mind of superhero culture.
"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is a sensory overload that throws a lot at its audience. It's certainly not in the pantheon of the better stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it's admirable. The eclectic style on display is so weird, funny and very violent from what we expect in a PG-13 movie. If you feel like I did after the first "Venom," expecting a violent romp with the character, just back out now. This weird mixture of things will not be for everyone, but it wears its goals on its sleeve. What's hard to deny is that if the after-credit scene is any indication, it will be interesting to see where the lethal protector goes next.
Rating: 6.5/10
Watch The Trailer Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-FmWuCgJmxo
