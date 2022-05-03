forgotten table manners

Since we were kids, our parents have always taught us basic manners at the dinner table, such as the simple words, 'please' and 'thank you', and when going out to eat, to be respectful and polite to the waiter or waitress. But respect and those simple words are never enough for people that go out to eat. Inconveniences such as being understaffed, items being overpriced, not having a certain item on a menu and/or in stock, or simply the bar being closed cause customers to take their frustrations out on the employees.
We asked students at UNC Charlotte to share their experiences of working in the restaurant and service industry to elaborate on the treatment of employees and the bizarre reactions of customers.
Jade Suszek, first-year
As a photographer, I've had my fair share of horrible customer service experiences. I took graduation photos of three college seniors, and they took their disappointment in the photos out on me because they hated their outfits and realized I was young, so they could take advantage of me. They argued with me for days over refunding them for good-quality photos. The moral of the story: I learned to make contracts so I can attempt to have one less reason a customer feels like they are rightfully owed anything.
Anonymous, third-year
I worked in a bakery, and a customer came in looking for a cake the day of, and [we] told them we would need 48 hours in advance. [The customer] complained that we didn't have a chocolate cake with cream cheese frosting and then asked for the cake in our display that was about to be thrown out due to it being a day over the sell date. She complained that it was still there, asked for the cake then demanded to talk to the manager to get a discount.
Anonymous, third-year
I was a cashier at Pizza Hut. A family came in and ordered a lot of food to dine in. I read back their entire order, and they said I got it all. Once I brought the food out to their table and went back to the cash register, the father came storming to the cash register while I was helping another customer, yelling that I forgot their garlic bread, how I should be fired and am a terrible employee. When I put the order in and gave them the garlic bread, he came storming back again, yelling that there was no cheese on it, even though it was a completely different menu item.
Anonymous, third-year
I work as a hostess and one night, a woman and her young daughter came in, and we told her the estimated wait time, which she was okay with. After a couple of minutes of waiting, she asked if she and her daughter could sit at the bar to eat. I knew instantly that her daughter was too young to sit at the bar but still asked her mother how old she was and she told me she was 10-years-old. I told her no because our restaurant has a policy that only people ages 13 and up were allowed to sit and eat at the bar. She got upset, and in the worst attitude, she told me to get the manager, who explained the policy to her, which she rebuffed and said was stupid and that she did not understand the policy. Our manager told her not to shout at him and to talk to him like he was a person. She threatened to call corporate and walked out.
Anonymous, third-year
When I was a server at an Asian restaurant, a customer treated me and another server horribly and complained about the littlest things, such as the lack of staff and a drink refill. When I was accommodating another table, the customer angrily called me over and told me to get the manager all because his sesame chicken was not sweet enough, and he began to overreact.
With all of these being said, please remain respectful to people who work in the restaurant and service industry. No one should be treated terribly for the inconveniences of the workplace, nor should customers react irrationally. To all restaurant and service industry workers: we appreciate everything you do.
