We've all been there. Your check engine light came on, you're finding yourself constantly late for class, some bizarre condensation issue in your room left everything damp and now your computer won't work correctly. Okay, that last one might only apply to me, but at the end of the day, everyone has those times where it seems like the only option is to drop everything and run home to your dog. So, as someone notorious for barely holding it together, here are my four best tips for how to avoid rage quitting this semester.
1. Be your own life coach
It may seem dorky in passing, but writing yourself messages of inspiration, advice or mentorship can go a long way in helping you get through the week. Create your own positivity to remind you that you'll be okay and get those assignments done. Pick some advice you want to receive daily and turn it into a custom screensaver. It doesn't have to be complicated. Mine is a screenshot of a Word document that says, "Drink some tea and get your sh*t together!"
2. Speaking of tea
In my experience, nothing is more effective than sipping earl gray from my sock monkey mug. You may prefer coffee or a taste of your favorite snack food. No matter what, taking a brain break to focus on your stomach is very stress relieving.
3. Comedy
Whether it's a movie, a YouTube channel, or a multi-hour binge of "The Office," comedies have a fun habit of simplifying life down to a punchline, which is exactly what I need when I'm feeling overwhelmed.
4. Embrace the chaos
I have to thank my co-workers for this tip. Their confusing observation that I was the only one on staff who is "good at being awkward" sent me on a cognitive journey to find out just what the heck that even means. How can one effectively "pull off" awkwardness without creating the ultimate oxymoron? I concluded that sometimes the only way to silence my internal screaming is to accept that something has gone wrong and pretend that it's fine with a smile on my face for as long as possible. Sure I will eventually have to clean the Lucky Charms off the floor of my car, but until then, we can all have a good laugh at my incapability to eat cereal and drive.
Now, here's the part where I advise you not to eat cereal and drive.
At the end of the day, just remember that college life will be chaotic, but you're not alone. For every project you struggle to complete, there's a freshman who submitted her homework assignment at the very last minute, right after breaking her wrist. (Okay, that's probably another thing that only applies to me.) On a totally irrelevant side note, there is such a thing as taking tip four way too seriously, which should be avoided at all costs. If you hurt yourself, please just get a medical exemption for your assignments.
