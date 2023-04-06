“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” is the sequel to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” and will be released on April 28. The game will follow protagonist Cal Kestis as he explores the galaxy and fights the Empire.
In the previous game, Cal was introduced as a young Jedi who learned to hone his skills using the force and lightsabers. Cal fights back as the Empire oppresses the galaxy, organizing a team of allies across various planets.
“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” will feature Cal continuing his battle against the Empire’s reign, liberating communities and saving his friends. Five years after the first game, the events in this sequel coincide with the timelines of the “Andor” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Disney+ shows.
Due to the time period and the presence of the Empire’s Inquisitors in both “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor,” many fans have theorized about the possibility of a crossover.
In addition to its narrative, this game will expand on its gameplay. There will be a focus on action-RPG combat, open-world exploration and environmental puzzles. Players can anticipate familiar landscapes and new, larger open-world environments to traverse.
Moreover, players will have new opponents to fight, including Star Wars’ classic battle droids and alien creatures. Regarding gameplay, developers have announced that new skills and equipment will be available for players.
There will be new lightsaber techniques, force abilities and a blaster. In addition, there are hints that some of the equipment will be used for traversal rather than combat, a feature of the previous game.
The most significant combat change will likely be Cal using two lightsabers from the start. In the previous game, this ability was unlocked toward the end. These lightsabers can be used individually in each hand or combined into one double-sided weapon.
For new players, the open-world traversal in this game is comparable to that of the most recent “Tomb Raider” or “God of War” games. In addition, the combat is similar to other action-RPG gameplay described as “souls-like,” in reference to “Dark Souls.”
For players interested in this narrative-driven, science fiction game, “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” will arrive on PC, PS5 and XSX/S.