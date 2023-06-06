UNC Charlotte has over 400 student organizations with such variety that have something for everyone. Here is a guide to help you find a club that is right for you.
Academic/pre-professional
Charlotte's academic/pre-professional clubs provide opportunities to create a community inside your major and desired career field. These clubs offer many benefits such as resume building, learning career skills and networking. They also provide the space to explore other fields of interest. With clubs covering pre-law, marketing and game development, there is a club to fulfill everyone's interests.
Examples: Black Women in Medicine, Security & Intelligence Student
Organization and The Association of Data Science
Club sports
Club sports are the perfect place for students who wish to continue or get involved in a sport they are passionate about. No matter what sport you play, basketball, volleyball, swimming or any other sport, our club sports might be the place for you.
Examples: 49er Running Club, Charlotte Quidditch and Charlotte Lifters
Greek life
Charlotte has 44 sororities and fraternities. Whether you would be a legacy in a sorority or fraternity or want to add to your college experience, Greek life may be for you.
There are five Greek councils. The Independent Greek Council governs the independent fraternities and sororities on campus and assists in communication between them and the University. The Interfraternity Council governs and regulates fraternities. The Diversified Greek Council encourages collaboration between organizations from different backgrounds. The National Panhellenic Council oversees and fosters collaboration between the divine nine sororities and fraternities, the historically black Greek life organizations. The Panhellenic Council includes seven sororities that engage in philanthropy, community and social events.
Examples: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc, Alpha Chi Omega and Delta Sigma Phi
Honor societies
The honor societies on campus allow you to meet and connect with like-minded people. Our honor societies cover a variety of majors and work on developing leadership skills while providing other opportunities, such as networking and scholarships. Some honor societies are discipline-specific, while others are not tied to a major.
Examples: Beta Beta Beta (biology), Latinx Honor Society, Psi Chi (psychology) and Phi Beta Kappa (liberal arts and sciences)
Interest
No matter your passions, interest clubs on campus are a great way to get involved and meet people. These clubs are ways to relax from the stress of classes. Check out these clubs if you want to have fun while discovering your passions.
Examples: Community Garden Club, Gold Rush Robotics and Japanese Reading Club
International
Charlotte's variety of international clubs is the perfect way to learn more about other cultures and languages. These clubs appreciate the diverse community that we have on campus and strive to educate others about cultures that they might not know a lot about. They also provide a space for people from similar cultures to connect.
Examples: Arab Student Organization, Ghanaian Student Association, Nihon Club and the Native American Student Association
Media
Media organizations make an impact on their members and the campus community. The overarching organization, Student Niner Media, comprises several publications, including the Niner Times, Nova Literary-Arts Magazine, Midas Magazine, Uptown Audio and Marketing.
Multicultural
Charlotte's multicultural clubs center on various nationalities, ethnicities and orientations that create our community. These clubs focus on connecting people from similar backgrounds and identities. They also provide a space for people from specific backgrounds to communicate with each other.
Examples: Black Student Union, Disability Culture Club and Curl Conversations
Performance
If you like to sing, dance, act, give speeches or maybe all four, our performance clubs are the perfect place for you. Regardless of your performance experience, our various clubs will allow you to grow and develop your skills.
Examples: Freestyle 101, Cheer, Improv Club and Speech Team
Political
Charlotte's political clubs provide a space for students who are passionate about politics or are interested in learning more. If you want somewhere to discuss and debate the issues that impact our world daily, these clubs might be for you.
Examples: Government and Politics Debate Club, Mock Trial and NextGen UNC Charlotte
Religious/spiritual
The religious and spiritual clubs are a space for people whose faith is important to them. These clubs provide a community that is centered on religion or spirituality.
Examples: Impact Charlotte, Muslim Student Association and Young Life
Service
Service clubs allow you to give back and assist your community on campus and beyond. These clubs provide various acts of service, including collecting and distributing hygiene necessities, coloring pictures for children fighting cancer and cleaning up public places.
Examples: 100 Black Women, Coloring for Chemo and Moment of Magic
You can learn more about these student organizations at Niner Engage and the Student Organization Fest on Aug. 20, 2023.