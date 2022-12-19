Whether college students are home for the holidays or still in Charlotte, it can be hard to avoid wrapping presents. Here are some hacks to make gift wrapping easier.
1. Does the paper keep ripping?
I learned this trick from TikTok legend @emilycarriveau. If you have an awkward-shaped gift like a shirt or something soft that is tricky to wrap, you can still use wrapping paper. You may be thinking, "won't that rip?" and the answer is yes, but if you use a layer of cellophane on top of the wrapping paper before wrapping your gift, it will not rip. Roll the layer of cellophane and wrapping paper around the present and secure the sides with some ribbon – it should resemble a Tootsie Roll.
2. Cut the paper too short?
When wrapping gifts, it is common to cut the paper too short, covering only some sides of the present. Instead of cutting another skinny strip of wrapping paper to cover the open spot, try turning your gift diagonally to the paper and bringing the corners toward the center. Most of the time, this will work, so give it a try before starting over with a new sheet of wrapping paper.
3. Have no wrapping paper?
Sometimes we do not have time to buy wrapping paper, or it is just too expensive for something that someone will tear right through anyways. Whatever the case, you can use other paper forms to wrap your gifts. Try newspapers (but not the Niner Times *wink wink*), butcher paper, paper grocery bags or old fabric scraps. These are also more sustainable options than the traditional wrapping paper you buy in stores and can look like cute DIYs.
4. Need a bag?
If you have wrapping paper or any other sustainable swaps mentioned earlier, you can make a gift bag. Start by getting a large piece of paper and taping the two side edges together to create a tube-looking shape. Flatten this down with the seam in the middle, then fold the bottom up about two inches. From here, open the little flap and tuck the left and right sides in at the crease. It should look like the bottom of a brown lunch bag. Now you can open the pouch back up from the top, place your gift inside and tape it shut. Adding folded paper handles can add some extra detail.
5. When in doubt, bag it out.
While putting a gift in a bag and calling it a day may seem like you did not put much effort in, sometimes it is the most practical option, especially for weird-shaped gifts like socks or a candle. Try sprucing it up with some tissue paper, a bow or even throw some funny knick-knacks in with candy.
Hopefully, some of these gift-wrapping hacks will help ease the stress this holiday season. Enjoy your winter break, Niners!