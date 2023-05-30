Giovanni Spinelli is a third-year student at UNC Charlotte majoring in finance. When he is not crunching numbers, he is producing music.
On Spinelli's 12th birthday, he was with his mother at a celebration dinner in his hometown of Fayetteville, N.C. His mother gave him a small box containing papers and a disc. The gift was enrollment in a music production program.
Before receiving his gift, Spinelli had a minimal musical background, occasionally playing the cello and singing. He never considered making anything of his talents until completing his music production program. Spinelli's interest in creating and producing music grew in his senior year of high school. He soon began releasing music, and Spinelli realized creating music was his passion.
Through his experience, Spinelli has been drawn to R&B and hip-hop.
He loves putting his emotions into an art form and experimenting with different sounds.
"The way I taught myself these elements of music was just by freestyling over many beats off YouTube, and I just kept writing and writing until something sounded good to me. Freestyling on random beats helped with the flow and coming up with things on the spot," said Spinelli.
Aside from his musical programming CD, Spinelli's experience as a self-taught artist has been an ongoing journey. Spinelli said self-teaching is the best thing he could have done for himself.
"One of the main reasons I taught myself is because I did not want to be held back by anyone."
Since 2020, Spinelli has released 22 songs, spread out within two separate projects, "Goals and Emotions" (EP) and "Retro/Warmup" (mixtape). Both can be found on SoundCloud through his username, G11O, along with S.C.E.P.1, a combination of both projects in one overall album. His favorite released song so far is "Searching."
Spinelli is also looking to release some new music by the end of summer 2023. He said he is currently working on what he hopes will become a trilogy of projects connecting lyrically.
"I think a couple of things that make me different from other artists is I like to be experimental with the kind of music I make," said Spinelli. "I always want to make sure each one has a different type of sound, and each project tells a different story than the last one."
Spinelli often uses his emotions to determine how a song will sound to get the feeling across in the lyrics and soundtrack.
"The hardest part of creating music for me is the days where you just have no ideas, and when you try developing ideas, nothing seems to come up, and when you try to force something, it does not turn out so well," said Spinelli.
When Spinelli hits this bump in the road, he solves the problem by taking some time from creating and distracting himself with activities he enjoys.
"After a little while, the feeling and ideas come flooding back, and I get back to making stuff even better than what I was creating prior," said Spinelli.
Spinelli uses music as an outlet. He puts his music out for people to relate to and feel less alone.
"It's to help someone feel better when they're down to let them know they aren't alone. It's to get anyone hype at a party and make their moment even more enjoyable."
Spinelli hopes to be known for his music one day, but his ultimate goal for his music is to help people. Spinelli encourages others never to let fear kill their dreams. He believes that anyone interested in creating music should not let anything stop them.
"You may fail, but the more you fail, the more you learn, and you'll have a higher chance to succeed. Don't let failure discourage you," said Spinelli.