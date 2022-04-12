Girl Tribe Co. was founded in 2014 by two best friends, Carrie Barker and Sarah Baucom. The Girl Tribe store is located in South End on Camden road. The store is full of vibrant colors, accessories, graphic tees and trendy clothing. On March 12, Barker and Baucom opened Girl Supply, a 10,000 square foot retail store in Birkdale Village.
In the fall of 2015, Barker and Baucom started the Girl Tribe Pop Up Events. On Sunday, March 20, I attended my first Girl Tribe Pop Up in the garden at Alexander Homestead Weddings, which was also the first Pop Up event of 2022. To attend the event, you must purchase tickets. If tickets are purchased before the event, the ticket prices are only $5; however, if you pay upon arrival, tickets are $10 per person. When you arrive, you will show your tickets and receive a complimentary Girl Tribe Co. tote bag and wristband as proof of purchase. There is also a bar where you can get drinks and a food truck in case you get hungry while shopping. At the pop-up, women-owned businesses are the focus. There is a range of boutiques, jewelry, candles and artistic vendors. The pop-up shop is all about women supporting women and giving them a space to help their businesses grow.
As I walked around the different vendors, I found so many that I know I will be a regular customer of. Most of the vendors that were a part of the pop-up I had never heard of, so I am so happy I was able to find new small businesses to support.
Sugar Cilantro offers affordable clothing and statement pieces everyone needs in their wardrobe. I have always loved bold clothing pieces, and Sugar Cilantro offers just that. The brand stands behind slow fashion, emphasizing that the clothing pieces are ethically produced and of high quality as the design process takes time. I purchased one of the most beautiful jackets I have ever seen. It is a bold red color which definitely makes a statement.
Bijoux by Catherine is a jewelry shop whose owner, Catherine, designs and perfects all of the jewelry ranging from necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings. All of the jewelry is either sterling silver or gold-filled besides the wire-wrapped rings, which are made from aluminum. One of the main things I love about Bijoux is that their ring sizing is very inclusive. They offer ring sizes ranging from a three to a thirteen. As someone who usually wears around an eight or nine in rings, finding ring-inclusive brands is always the best. I am obsessed with the brand's uniqueness and their beautiful handmade and made-to-last jewelry pieces. Bijoux by Catherine is my new go-to for all jewelry!
Wendy Drew Boutique offers such cute graphic tees, accessories, dresses, bell-bottom jeans and so much more. My favorite thing about this boutique is how inclusive they are with their sizing. Wendy Drew Boutique is one of the first boutiques I have seen to offer sizing above a large. I love this brand as it offers a place for all women, regardless of their size, to shop for clothing that they will fall in love with and be comfortable in.
Hill Magick offers luxury candles with a wooden stick that crackles once it is burned. The candles are all-natural with a blend of soy and coconut wax. Hill Magick has some of the best smelling candles I have ever smelt. My favorite candle was the "caffeina" candle as it smells like you are sitting in a coffee shop. In all, this candle is a mix of hazelnut, coconut, coffee, maple, cream and vanilla aromas.
Lastly, Girl Tribe Co. is my favorite place to shop for graphic tees, sweatshirts, and hoodies; you name it! Girl Tribe Co. offers a variety of collections that their graphics are based on. The collections they offer within their graphics are the Astrological Collection, Bravo Babe (If you are a Real Housewives fan, you need their graphics!), Dolly Forever, Angel Numbers, etc. Not only do they offer graphics, but they also offer essentials everyone needs, whether loungewear, outwear, etc.
There are future Girl Tribe Pop Up events currently scheduled. I know I will be in attendance again. The next event will be at The Charlotte Convention Center on April 30. Then, on May 22, the pop-up event will be at Alexander Homestead Weddings again. Make sure to purchase tickets online prior to the event to get the lowest price. This is such a fun event and a great way to support so many amazing women who have worked so hard and are passionate about what they do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.