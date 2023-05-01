On April 21, UNC Charlotte's tenth annual "Gold Reel Film Festival: X" celebrated student filmmakers and facilitated networking opportunities with local collaborators and organizations.
The festival was held at The Independent Picture House and featured nearly two dozen films from various styles, genres and subjects. The Independent Picture House and the Carolina Film Network were among the participating organizations.
This year's event marked both the festival's largest attendance and film selection to date, with 22 films screened.
The first block of films included an animated film titled "The Adventures of Simon: Lost" by Vitta Chin; a first-person point-of-view thriller by Matthew Epp, Ethan Stover and Jack Kehianan titled "When it Rains it Pours"; and "I think about this moment quite often" by Wyeth Collins. Collins' film earned the 2023 Gold Reel Award.
The second block featured six films, including the Gold Reel award-winning documentary "Becoming Majestic" by Jacquan Hardy, which highlights a growing conversation about modeling in Charlotte. This section also included "Dreaming" by Jett Graham, president of the UNC Charlotte film club, and "No Time To Dollop," a noir-styled comedy.
The final block included eight films, featuring a psychological horror film "THE ENTITY" by Rob Chafer, a handcrafted stop-motion action piece; "What Lies Within the Cave" by Thong Nguyen-Vu; and the documentary "Nuclear Mishap," about a nuclear bomb that almost destroys North Carolina.
After the film screenings was a Q&A session with the directors followed by an Audience Award presentation for Logan Talbott's "Creatures from Beyond."
Both "Creatures from Beyond" and "I think about this moment quite often" will have the opportunity to be screened at the Freedom Festival International. Their creators are invited to participate in a workshop filmmaking program by non-profit organization, Carolina Film Network.
The Carolina Film Network expressed interest in working with all filmmakers in the area. Through an incubator program, workshops and professional connections, they will supply to prospective filmmakers. They will give hands-on experience to Carolinians looking to get their start in the film industry.
This year's festival had the largest audience in its history and filled the venue with warm and loving attendees. Both filmmakers and audiences were enraptured by an energetic buzz, and the captivation stayed throughout the event.
The diverse set of films offered a refreshing and electrifying evening of cinema for the Charlotte film community. To see a full list of the films, visit the film festival's website.