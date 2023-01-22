Queen's Feast Charlotte Restaurant Week kicked off on Jan. 20, with 87 participating restaurants in and around Charlotte offering three-course dining deals for customers to enjoy. Some of these participating restaurants can be found near the University City areas, such as the Golden Owl Tavern.
Aijah Dawson has been the sous chef at the Golden Owl Tavern since the restaurant opened almost two years ago. Her responsibilities include building up her team, providing guests with meals and experiences and "helping her executive chef develop new stuff on the menu," Dawson said.
"I strongly believe in creating an experience for them when they [guests] come to eat, not just saying, 'Oh, I just ate some food," Dawson said.
"I want them to come back and say, 'Well, I ate food, and I was able to look out for the service,' and for me to go out and speak to them. So they're like, 'Oh my God, the chef came to the table and talked to me today!' So, making people want to come back to have an unforgettable experience," Dawson said.
There are many things Dawson looks forward to during Charlotte Restaurant Week, especially regarding their Queen's Feast menu.
"We didn't take items on our menu and put them on Queen's Feast," Dawson said.
"We have pan-seared scallops with pea-mint purée; that's not on the menu. So, we took the things and bumped them up a little bit. So it's not like the stuff you can regularly get off our menu," said Dawson. "It is us showcasing skills. I'm excited for our guests to experience something different from what we usually offer."
Dawson continued to talk about the Pan-Seared Scallops from their restaurant week menu. It is a dish that she is excited to make for Queen's Feast. She also praised her executive chef, who created pea-mint purée with the scallops and described it as amazing and "to die for."
Dawson also raved about the dessert choices on the menu, specifically the chocolate molten cake, made by their pastry chef, John Bayer.
"He made it for me, and I can eat at least five of these. It's so good. He made a homemade caramel sauce with homemade chocolate lava cake and homemade ganache in the middle," said Dawson.
Lastly, Dawson expressed more of her enthusiasm for the Golden Owl Tavern and their participation in the event. She was thrilled about guests discovering the restaurant's location and concluded that she always wanted to make a lasting experience for their customers.
"We're excited to be a part of Queen's Feast. We love getting the community, the University and everyone engaged to come out and experience us. Queen's Feast is very popular in Charlotte. Because we hear a lot of, 'This restaurant was here' because we're so hidden in the hotel," said Dawson. "So it gives them an opportunity to come to try us and come try us again when it's not restaurant week."
She also expresses how she wants her team to display their talent and expertise.
"We are getting the opportunity to showcase our skills, and I'm more overly excited about getting them to showcase what they can do and giving them the opportunity to show everyone," said Dawson.
Queen's Feast will run through Jan. 29. The Golden Owl Tavern is located on the second floor of the Marriott Hotel by UNC Charlotte's Campus. In addition to the restaurant's participation in Queen's Feast, they will also host a wide variety of live music featuring local musicians.