Because March is Women’s History Month, many gather to celebrate iconic women who have impacted the community and support women-owned businesses. Here are some events and businesses that amplify women in Charlotte.
HERstory (March 12, 2023, 12 - 4 p.m.)
Spend a day Uptown with the National Women’s History Alliance for the 2023 Women’s History Month theme of “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories” in the Vapa Center. HERstory makes a great day filled with stories shared by historians and poets alongside music and dance performances. Read more here.
Reflecting Back & Moving Forward: Women’s Empowerment in the New South (March 16, 2023, 6 - 8:30 p.m.)
Join the conversation at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture to celebrate and discuss with local women leaders. The roundtable will include women in the arts, businesses and education. This event is also partnering with UNC Charlotte College of Liberal Arts & Sciences’ Women’s and Gender Studies department. This is a free event filled with fun, conversation and networking. Read more here.
She’s Fit at the Pitt Bootcamp (March 25, 2023, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
Enjoy a high-energy workout sponsored by PittFitness at the Pitt Performance Center. This event requires a $20 registration fee before arrival. All fitness lovers are encouraged to sign up and give the boot camp workout a try. This is also a networking event for those interested in the fitness industry. Read more here.
Papi’s Puerto Rican Cuisine
Link: https://papispuertoricancuisine.com/about/
Right in University City, there is a woman-owned restaurant for all of the local foodies to enjoy. Papi’s Puerto Rican Cuisine is a restaurant that provides authentic Puerto Rican food, guaranteeing all customers feel at home and like family. The restaurant is open from Wednesday to Sunday. Their most popular dishes include arroz con gandules and mofongo. Read more here.
That’s Novel Books
Book lovers can spend a day at That’s Novel, a woman-owned used bookstore in Camp North End. The store has a silent book club that allows customers to sit and read together in the store. The store opened in 2020 and aims to cultivate a safe space for all book lovers to gather and read. The shop has a variety of book collections, merchandise and a monthly subscription box for only $30. Read more here.