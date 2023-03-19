Disclaimer: The Niner Times is not authorized to give medical advice or diagnoses. If you are feeling unwell, please see a doctor or a medical professional.
With the onset of springtime comes spring allergies. Although they can be irritating, medicinal and preventative measures can be taken to alleviate them. Here are some tips on how to reduce allergies.
1. Limit exposure to pollen
Some preventative measures can also help deal with spring allergies, including wearing a mask and sunglasses when going outside and attempting to not go outside during peak pollen hours, typically in the morning and evening. Additionally, taking frequent showers, washing bed sheets and changing clothes after being outdoors can stop pollen from lingering in the home.
If these methods fail and pollen continues to irritate the senses, some naturally occurring substances might provide some relief.
2. Try a home remedy
Several foods contain anti-inflammatory and decongestant substances. For example, pineapple and citrus fruits contain Bromelain and Salicylic acid, which both help to decongest. Other foods such as peppers, garlic and ginger are anti-inflammatory. Drinking hot fluids can also help clear the sinuses, as can inhaling steam from a shower or a humidifier.
If all other methods fail, allergy medicine is proven to alleviate allergy symptoms.
3. Use allergy medicine
While allergy medicines may not target the source of allergy symptoms, they can help to relieve the symptoms of spring allergies. For example, antihistamines help to reduce allergy symptoms, and pseudoephedrine reduces congestion. Nasal sprays are also effective by either blocking mucus production or alleviating congestion.
Although no one method is 100% effective, combining medicinal and preventive measures can help reduce the length and severity of spring allergies.