Spring has sprung at UNC Charlotte. It is the perfect time to grab some friends and enjoy the warm weather with a picnic outside. The most important part of a picnic is inviting people that bring you joy.
Bring a picnic blanket or towel to keep dirt and bugs away from the food. Consider bringing a basket or backpack to carry everything in. Pack something to eat off of, like paper plates, and grab utensils. Napkins may also be helpful for any spills. The food should be stored in reusable containers, but try not to use glass as it may break during transport.
Finger foods, sandwiches, mac ‘n cheese, salads and chips are great options, but feel free to invite others to bring contributions. Do not forget the best part: dessert. The best picnic desserts are cookies or cupcakes, which are already in individual portions and do not require a knife to cut. Water or lemonade is a must, but sparkling grape juice is an excellent option for those feeling fancy.
Some other options to pack include a flashlight if the picnic will be in the evening, bug spray to keep mosquitoes away, a ball or frisbee to throw around and a trash bag to help clean up.
Location is essential when planning a picnic. Try finding an open space under a tree or other source of shade. The Charlotte campus has many ideal places (as long as you can avoid the Prospector geese), like COED Plaza, the Botanical Gardens and Belk Plaza.
Picnics are unique in that they can be casual and light, romantic and heartfelt or festive and celebratory. Music and ambiance can help set the right mood for any occasion. Bring a polaroid for a fun photoshoot. Pack twinkly lights and watch the sunset. Or, grab board games and have a friendly competition.
Picnics are about slowing down and combining nature and food while basking in the happiness of being with people you love. They do not have to be perfect to have a perfect time, so take a break this spring and have a picnic.