In March, UNC Charlotte introduced autonomous robots as a food delivery option for students. Starship Technologies partnered with Charlotte's catering company Chartwells and deployed 30-40 robots.
These robots are relatively new to campus, and this guide will show you how to use the delivery robots.
Getting started
Students must first download the Starship Technologies mobile delivery app, which, similar to the Niner Diners app, allows students to order from on-campus restaurants. Before placing your order, you must select UNC Charlotte from the list of universities.
The ordering process
After paying a small delivery fee, the Starship app allows students to choose from retail locations such as Starbucks, Shake Smart, Panda Express and Burger 704. Then you can set your delivery location from a drop-down menu near the top of the app.
Once you place your order, employees will load the robots in their designated parking areas outside the retail location. The robots will deliver to many locations, such as Dale F. Halton Arena, the Denny building, the McEniry building and many others.
The robot picks up your food and will bring it straight to you. The robots do not enter buildings, so you must go outside to find them once you get the notification that the robot is near your location.
Then you will use the app to unlock the robot and receive your food.
The robots are here to serve and help students during their busy days. The insulated pouch keeps the food warm and saves time with fewer interruptions for students.