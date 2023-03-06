Ava Lockhart is a third-year student at UNC Charlotte majoring in graphic design. While she is not in the lab working on various projects for class, she is also a full-time mother to her seven-year-old son, a model and a soon-to-be bride.
Lockhart grew up in Manila, a city in the Philippines. When she was a teenager, Lockhart lived in Dubai for a few years before returning to Manila to finish high school. At 18, she moved to the United States and experienced some struggles, especially trying to learn English and racism.
"When I first got here, I felt like I was different. People look at or treat you a certain way because you look different. It's the first time I've ever experienced that kind of stuff. Not even in Dubai," she said.
"Some people talk to me like I'm dumb. Like I don't know English. They will talk to me slowly, trying to explain to me how to talk in English. I know English, but they treat you differently, said Lockhart. "I feel like I'm an outsider."
Lockhart models in her free time. From a young age, she was mesmerized by the models in the magazines she would browse. She began her modeling career with an agency called Maevee, where she now works as a freelance model.
"I was just having a little cake with my son, and this photographer came up to me and asked me if I was interested in modeling since I have nice features," she said. "So I tried modeling, and from there, I started to get to know different photographers, who reached out to me, then I started networking on every event they have."
Lockhart also pursues different art mediums, such as oil painting, drawing, woodwork and metalwork. She described herself as somebody who liked to try new things, which led her to want to pursue graphic design.
"I wanted to try something different, something new. I like to try new things all the time," said Lockhart. "I tried graphic design because technology is the future, and I got to keep up with it. Technology is the best thing if I want to express my art."
Along with school, Lockhart does some of her graphic design projects in her free time. She explained that one of her favorite projects is a "Grand Theft Auto" (GTA) character based on a photo of herself.
"I've wanted to do that since I was a kid. I grew up playing GTA, and it would be nice since I'm working digitally because no one's gonna do it for me, so I have to do it myself."
As the academic year becomes hectic, Lockhart manages her time in and out of school. As a student and mother who is planning a wedding, Lockhart is in no rush to get married, as she wants to focus on finishing school.
"I'm taking my time, and I'm not in a rush to get married, but I'm focusing more on school. I prioritize my son and my school before anything else. Because my son is my son, and with my school and me, that's my future," she said.
Lockhart explains how she manages her work schedule, school work and personal life.
"A work-life balance is really hard. Time management really helps me. I have a to-do list every single night. I plan things ahead of time and I try to advance in my school stuff. I don't like missing any homework. I'm a perfectionist."
Lockhart encourages others to enjoy life, as she describes it as "a fun ride."
"It could be good or bad, and if it's bad, you learn something from it, and if it's good, then it's good. That's just how I put it in my daily life. It helps me sit back, relax, and be ready for what's coming."