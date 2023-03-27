Kim Jones is an associate professor of dance at UNC Charlotte, stage director with the Martha Graham Resource Center and founder and artistic director of Movement Migration. As a dancer from a young age, Jones has worked with dance groups both in the United States and abroad to discover the freedom and confidence of dancing.
As a native of New York City, Jones first enrolled in a ballet school when she was three years old. However, she first learned modern dance, her preferred style, at her public high school.
"My high school had a wonderful dance program, where they introduced [me to] modern dance," said Jones. "At that school, my dance teacher [was] Eleo Pamare, a famous artist in the modern dance genre. I didn't know how famous he was, and it was such a pleasure and a joy to study with someone like him."
When Jones graduated high school, she began attending Marymount Manhattan College in Manhattan.
"I didn't get into my top schools, but I was thankful that I ended up in Manhattan," said Jones.
"Even though I was a New Yorker, I wasn't exposed to the arts on a daily basis like [people are] in Manhattan. Because I grew up in a blue-collar neighborhood, my parents were not in the arts. But now that I was going to school at Marymount Manhattan College, I had such great exposure to dance."
After graduating college and sustaining an ACL injury, Jones moved to California to become an actress. She took jobs in commercial television, live musical theater and as a dancer in a national Broadway production. She returned to New York and joined the Metropolitan Opera House (The Met) before becoming a Martha Graham Dance Company member. Martha Graham, the company's founder, is regarded by many as one of the most influential figures in modern dance.
"I had gone back [to New York] to do some training there with my teacher, Pearl Lang, a wonderful Jewish woman from Chicago who danced with Martha in the 40s, 50s and 60s," said Jones. "Talk about brutal; she was ruthless, but she was wonderful. Even though I was a professional, I wanted to go back to train with her. She was such a great teacher and artist."
Jones has since taught dance in several locations, including the prestigious Laban School in London. She is also a choreographer specializing in dance reconstruction, also known as dance reimagining. The process involves extensive research into historical dance pieces to recreate them for a modern audience.
"[I reconstruct] pieces that were not well documented prior to video," said Jones. "So a lot of the 20th century and older works that either I can get through researching firsthand accounts of the dance, experience or research. I try to bring those stories back."
"If you see [a dance] live, it's in the moment," said Jones. "But once that curtain comes down, that dance is completely gone. It's the dancer that brings it back the next day, or the choreographer that puts it on another dancer for the next week, or there's a journalist, a writer, a critic, a film and before film, it was mostly in photographs."
During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns in 2020, Jones coordinated a live online dance school over Zoom called Movement Migration. The program was designed for instructors and students who would otherwise be unable to continue practicing their art.
"[My] most challenging [project], I created a virtual online school during the pandemic with my nonprofit," said Jones. "I called all my friends around the world that were all unemployed because of the lockdowns, and they're sitting home, and they were miserable. [I told them] 'let's try to build a summer program.' And we did. We had 35 instructors from around the world and had 350 students."
The program offered classes in various dance styles, expert dance instructors and a worldwide base of instructors and students from numerous nations, cultures and languages. Students were charged $5 for a class, and most signed up for several courses.
"I did it for free and gave all the money to all those artists that weren't employed," said Jones. "Because I knew that people would come back, we have the arts, but they needed to make money. It provided them joy, happiness, connection and a real sense of community. After that, I really could do anything. There's nothing I can't do; I believe that. There's nothing I can't learn."
"Freedom; [dance is] freedom," said Jones. "In the body, mind and the spirit, in space, it's absolute freedom. Freedom to express myself. Without words. Martha [Graham] used to say a quote, 'the body says what words cannot.'"