The immeasurably boring "Blue Beetle" is here to make us question what an origin story is supposed to be. Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) is given a device to protect. When that device turns out to be an alien biotechnological parasite that turns him into a superhero, he must try to understand its power and use it to defeat an evil CEO named Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) and save his family.
I was unconvinced as I sat, trying to remember what was at stake for our characters while every character talked about jargon for how the suit works or who Ted Kord – Victoria Kord's father – was (Even though we already knew he was the previous Blue Beetle). It is a movie about a biotech war suit that can make almost anything appear as its weapon, and yet we are getting lectured at immense length about a character that has been dead for decades, which we do not see or hear from.
The audience is stuck in his lab, listening to Jenny Kord (Bruna Marquezine) talk about what her father wanted, making assumptions about how he was a good guy even though she barely knows him because he left when she was a young child. All of this is for no strong character reason, but rather for the audience to not pick up on the fact that her father was trying to use a weapon of mass destruction that does not listen to the person operating it.
The movie is constantly setting up new ideas and must solve them immediately, or it will be forgotten. Every scene feels as if it was written purely so the next scene will happen and not for what will work as a whole.
For the majority of the opening, the Reyes family does not have someone who can work because their shop is being shut down. So they have multiple conversations about how they do not have any money and they need to find a way to pay their rent within 90 days, or it will be repossessed. This seems like a throughline for the movie or like it will motivate Jaime.
Instead, this is only important so that recent college graduate Jamie Reyes can get a job working as a housekeeper for the evil villain Victoria--who talks as if she is rehearsing her lines before she walks onto the set—and meets his love interest Jenny. The money issue is emphasized multiple times but is never given a long-term solution. The best they can do is one line at the end, where a character just gives the family everything they want right before the credits roll.
This is not me nitpicking tiny details; this is supposed to be what he is motivated by. There are plenty of moments like this in the film, kernels of an arc that are immediately forgotten in favor of explaining how the next big moment can occur. The emotional payoffs, the monologues outright stating the movie's theme, and even the set pieces are wooden, as we do not feel any character is fully formed.
In a world of dozens of adaptations of superhero origin stories, the film's idea for a fresh take was to focus as much as possible on the biotech suit and how it works. Rather than focusing on the Reyes family, which is pushed into the background all too frequently to discuss the lore of the Beetle – I'm still not sure if it is an alien or a robot – or to give exposition on the Kord family. Immediately after explaining how the suit works, the suit will stop working that way to force some contrived conflict.
Maybe the studio thought if we heard that the suit was powerful and hyper-intelligent, we would close our eyes and plug our ears during the fight scenes. I certainly wish I could, as every fight is a "Dragon Ball Z" encounter where they shoot lasers and push each other into walls.
There is no exciting choreography or visual spectacle to look at. Why can he turn his mechanical hands into any weapon, and yet they are primarily swords, his normal fists, or energy blasts? There is not a creative piece or innovative idea in any of the fight scenes. Even while fighting, Jaime is purely reactive, as the suit does all of the decision-making and attacking (and Facebook-millennial quips even though it is from another planet) for him. Every directorial choice is to make us like the Blue Beetle suit and not think about the person inside of it.
I cannot remember a real character flaw of Jaime Reyes; he is just a socially awkward 20-year-old who reacts to everything around him like someone watching a magic trick. This may be the only option for the actor, as Maridueña is terrible as Jaime and has the emotional range of Owen Wilson.
The only person who can outdo how bland he is would be Bruna Marquezine. She is an overly self-conscious actor who refuses to stay in character and engage with what is happening around her.
Nana Reyes (Adriana Barraza) has to carry the film on her shoulders, as she is the only one you can believe is even aware of herself and her surroundings in the fictional and highly CG Palmera City.
There are moments where this addition to the children's direct-to-DVD-esque film franchise known as the DCEU has something that works. Sometimes, the lighting is good, and Nana Reyes is likable.
The story gets some points for being a massive stage for representing modern Mexican families, having a lead Latino superhero and showing the economic disparity facing first and second-generation immigrants in America.
Directly after awarding those points, all of them are taken away because the film is atrocious and hides behind corporate artificial inventiveness.
I have no reason to recommend this to anyone besides diehard Blue Beetle fans. And with the film debuting with the lowest three-day total opening weekend for a modern DC film ($25.4 million), it looks like Warner Brothers did not know how to market this snoozefest of an origin story. So far, in a year with plenty of boring films that are much too long, this takes the cake.
Rating: 3/10