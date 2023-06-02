Singer K. Flay performed at the Fillmore on May 27, along with grandson and DE'WAYNE on the "I Love You I'm Trying" tour. The three artists performed for a full house at the venue, giving dynamic performances.
Before the tour announcement with grandson, in September 2022, the singer began to lose her hearing in her right ear due to a rare condition called sudden sensorineural hearing loss, along with labyrinthitis. Since then, she has learned to adjust to her condition and continued to pursue music.
Flay took the stage after opener DE'WAYNE gave a lively introduction to the show. As he entertained the crowd by wildly dancing on the red-lit stage, he performed some of his music, such as "Die Out Here," "Thank You For Lying" and even a cover of The Stooges' "I Wanna Be Your Dog." After his set, he expressed gratitude and thanked the audience for "being so sweet."
Flay began to perform her music, with some songs featuring personal dedications. "Weirdo" was dedicated "to anyone that felt that they were different," "Shy" for anyone that "has or had a crush," and some of her well-known songs, "Giver" and "High Enough," as crowd pleasers.
Throughout the parts of her performance, she expressed how the show at the Fillmore was the biggest show she had played while on tour and showed appreciation toward the audience. Ending her set, she briefly shared her experience after losing her hearing in her right ear. She also introduced her latest song, "Raw Raw," which is about expressing a sense of vulnerability.
After Flay's set, grandson gave a dynamic performance, performing songs that swayed from anger, sadness and energy. During grandson's set, DE'WAYNE and Flay made an appearance, performing "Zen" with Flay. At one point in the performance, he dedicated "Heather," a moving song about the relationship between an artist and their fans, to a fan that was "no longer here." Shifting to an angrier tone, he ended his set with one of his more notable songs, "blood // water."
The "I Love You, I'm Trying" tour was one of the most animated and entertaining shows I have attended at the Fillmore. I have never seen so many concert-goers in one place, nor how engaged and inclusive the artists are with their fans.
With DE'WAYNE's opening for K. Flay, it set the mood for the entirety of the concert as his performance continuously went from easy-going to inclusive, powerful and spirited.
K. Flay's passion for her craft showed throughout her entire set and her interactions with the audience. It was evident that she was thrilled to be back on tour, surrounded by her fans, and could perform and return to her music. With her story of permanently losing her hearing in her right ear, she did not let it stop her from pursuing and making music. She became an inspiration to keep pursuing a career in what one is passionate about, no matter the circumstances.
There were moments in the show where it went from being a concert to a comedy show during grandson's set, where somebody in the audience, unfortunately, lost their shoe. So while he stopped the show, he joked with the audience for interrupting his set.
Overall, the concert was "exhilarating" and "expressive." The three artists expressed their gratitude towards the audience as all stated that the Fillmore show was the biggest they have ever played, as the venue was a full house. All three performances were uniquely powerful in their own way, especially Flay's, seemingly having a good time and enjoying her time on stage with her return to pursuing music.
I do not listen to these artists enough; I will be sure to put them all on my playlists.