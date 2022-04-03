U.S. gymnast and two-time Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez visited UNC Charlotte on Tuesday to talk with students about her life, mental health and the pressures of perfection.
The role model, who is 21, warmly greeted students and got personal about her life, gymnastics and journey to the Olympics. She started by talking about the time she placed No. 21 in her first elite national championship in 2012 at age 12 and described it as an embarrassing moment.
“My mother talked and reassured me that it was okay to feel discouraged after this meet, but we should take what had happened with gratitude,” Hernandez said.
She said she took her first championship as a learning experience and worked harder for her next elite nationals, “It’s really good when things go wrong because it can show you what needs to be done so it can be right the next time.”
Hernandez explained that in June 2014, after dislocating her knee and tearing a tendon, she underwent surgery. She also shared her experience of burnout while doing physical therapy and trying to get back into the swing of things. At that moment, she realized she needed a break as it was taking a toll on her mental health.
“Sometimes your body is going to make the decision to take a break, and it may be discouraging, but it happens,” Hernandez said.
When preparing for the 2016 Rio Olympics, she described being under a lot of pressure, especially training and competing with fellow gymnasts Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman.
To describe the pressure she was under, Hernandez jokingly said, “Let me put this into perspective. It’s like a talent show: Beyoncé performs, and then you have to perform.”
She goes on to say she had quit for about three days because of the constant comparison that she had put upon herself and decided that she needed a small break.
“It was hard. Even though I was 15 going on 16, I didn’t think I deserved a spot at this meet,” Hernandez said.“I was training for the Olympic games in front of girls that had either already been to the Olympics, world championships or were just simply better than me.
Backtracking to the topic of burnout she had experienced once more during her training, she described her quitting for three days as a break well needed. She advised students, “If you burn out, trying to pick yourself up, heal and move forward will be very difficult, and I wish I wasn’t pushed to burn out. So take a break. It’s okay to know what is best for you.”
Flash forward, she recalled when she moved to California to train for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, practicing in a different gym and with a different coach. She described her coach as very calm as she was not going to yell at her for constantly messing up during practice and had said it was “the undoing that had to happen.”
“Looking back whether or not the games worked out the second time, I was able to close out my gymnastics experience with positive coaching and a version of gymnastics I knew existed and wanted when I was younger,” Hernandez said.
She also advised that reaching perfection was not everything and that people are enough even if they do not reach a certain expectation.
“Perfection is not attached to you,” said Hernandez. “Whether you reach it or not, it’s up to you on what that means. If you do something and it is not perfect, you still are, and you can keep going.”
In 2021, Hernandez suffered an injury while competing in the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, where her knee was heavily wrapped after hyperextending it during practice. She said that she still competed while her leg was taped. “I had a very strange feeling that this was going to be my last meet for a very long time,” Hernandez said. Though she did not earn a spot in the Olympics, she mentions that NBC contacted her and asked her to commentate the Olympics, which she happily accepted.
“It was difficult because I wanted to be at the Olympics, and it was hard on live television to allow grief and gratitude to sit in the same place as the team,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez concluded her talk by stating that she now lives in New York and hopes to get into acting for the next step in her life. She expressed how she would typically have an itinerary planned out for her growing up.
Her final advice to students was, “Not knowing what’s next is terrifying, but it is wonderful, and you should be excited for the things that you have planned and have not planned.”
