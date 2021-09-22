There comes a time when you resist letting go of people who have impacted your life. At first, your relationship with them is new and exciting to the point that you have felt like you have known them forever. Every moment you spend with them, you hope that nothing in the relationship ever goes wrong to the point that they instantly slip through your fingers, then suddenly they disappear.
My best friend at the time and I, let's call him "Luke," have been attached at the hip ever since middle school. We did almost everything together, such as going mini-golfing, swimming, road trips and our favorite activity of all time: decorating either his or my house for Halloween. I had always looked forward to every adventure I had with Luke. Eventually, some of those adventures had to be put on pause as I was starting college. At the time, I didn't think much of it, but the question that started wrapping around my mind was, "how strong was our friendship?" That question came into play on the day the unthinkable happened.
In late September of 2019, I got into a car accident on my way home from school to finish an art project. At that moment, I was hysterical and in complete shock, and I didn't know what to do but burst into tears. After calling my parents about what happened, I started to call my best friends to tell them that I was okay and Luke was first. I had thought that his reaction would be worrisome and sincere until I heard his answer: dull and monotone. "Are you okay," he said vaguely. "Is it serious?" I couldn't believe what he had told me. I had thought he would have seemed more concerned, but no, he had sounded like he didn't care that something was wrong or that something had happened to me. To end the conversation, Luke said, "Well, if you need anything or if you want to talk about what happened, we can Facetime each other later." When I had called the rest of my friends, they had reacted differently, constantly asking me if I was okay, how I was feeling, if I needed anything, and alongside my parents and grandparents, reassured me that everything was going to be fine and that I should take my time to heal. When I had gotten home, I messaged Luke telling him that I would like to talk about what had happened as I had so much to say now that I was finally calm and was not so much in shock. We did not speak at all that night, but throughout the next day and from that moment forward, there was no phone call nor a message from Luke to check up on my recovery. After a few months of barely not even speaking to each other, I had wondered, "What did I do wrong?"
Within those few months, my friends and my parents had helped me heal in the best way possible and constantly reassured me that, "If he doesn't try to make an effort to help you or check up on you regardless if he was busy, then you need to let him go."
Growing up can be challenging. There are people that you hope would stick around in your life forever but knowing when to let them go is even harder, even if it is for your own good, especially when either you have outgrown them, you eventually realize that you both have changed, or if the relationship becomes toxic. Of course, you want to hold on, but the question is, "Are you holding onto the person, or are you simply holding onto the memories?" Seeking the support you need during your darkest times can be difficult, but honestly, it will find you when you need it most.
