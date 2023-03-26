Singer and performer Lindsey Lomis met with the Niner Times via Zoom to discuss her upcoming EP, "Universe," which will be released on April 14. She discussed her new music and plans to visit the Underground in Charlotte on March 29, opening for Joshua Bassett on his "Complicated" tour.
"Universe" is not only Lomis' new EP, but it is also her most vulnerable. She passionately shares her relationship experiences in the lyrics, and she hopes that her fans will find the message honest, straightforward and relatable.
"Since these are the most vulnerable songs I've written, I feel like even though that's a little scary to put out to a bunch of people, it is what becomes the most relatable because it is stuff that everyone's feeling whether you knew it or not," she said.
Lomis detailed the connection she makes with her fans through her lyrics, telling the stories of herself and others.
"I think the coolest thing is that they automatically feel like [the songs] are theirs because it's speaking to a situation that they've lived through," Lomis said. "I think what connects me to my favorite artist is when they're singing about something that I'm going through in that exact moment. I hope it can be that kind of comfort to them."
Throughout March, Lomis has released two new songs, "This Time (I Don't Wanna)" and "Bad News/Good News." She went more in-depth on the meaning of both of her songs.
"'This Time (I Don't Wanna)' is about being a little bit scared to jump into a relationship with somebody because I feel like I've always been the one to break up with someone or end the relationship," said Lomis. "I think I thought that was a 'me thing' for a while and then realized when I met the person I wrote this song about that some people are worth opening up to and being vulnerable with. Even though it's scary and you could get your heart broken in that situation, it's worth it in the end to have that wonderful moment in time with somebody."
In contrast, Lomis described "Bad News/Good News" as one of her favorite songs she has written and the 'sassiest song' on her EP.
"My favorite line that I feel sums up the whole song is, 'No, I'm not your first love, but I wanna be your best.' That's kind of the gist of the whole song: just a sassy, 'There's no way you loved anyone before me.'"
Lomis is also an opener for actor and singer Joshua Bassett on his "Complicated" tour. Though she has opened for other artists in the past two years, Lomis expressed the "pure bliss" of connecting with the audience while she is on stage and recounted the experience of the tour so far.
"Getting to really connect with those people and feel the energy bouncing back and forth — I know how weird that sounds, but it really is the most magical thing. So his [Bassett's] crowds are the best crowds I've ever experienced, and I feel spoiled with that. It's going to be hard to go back to anything else because they're truly just so supportive," said Lomis.
Lomis described performing music as her "first love."
"Performing is where I really feel the connection with the crowd and the people. That's where I feel the magic of what I do. It truly is an unexplainable feeling that I get when I do that. I think with this tour, getting to move around, get off my guitar and really walk up to the crowd and hold someone's hand or look someone in the eyes and feel that personal connection, that has been what I look forward to every single night."
Finally, Lomis expressed her excitement about visiting and performing in the city of Charlotte.
"I've only played Charlotte once, I believe. I've never played this venue, so I'm excited for that," said Lomis. "I'm really intrigued to see what Charlotte's audience is going to be like. I feel like it's going to be fun."