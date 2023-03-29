Charlotte hosts numerous game stores where visitors can buy or play new games with others. Some of these stores host events where players can compete against one another in their favorite games and win prizes. For college students looking to do more activities with friends, meet new people or enjoy playing board or card games, a local game store (LGS) may be the solution.
Mighty Meeple - Concord
Mighty Meeple, located near Concord Mills, is a popular site for “Magic the Gathering” players and tabletop miniature game enthusiasts. The store features a significant collection of board games, a large selection of trading card games (TCG) and miniature game accessories. In addition, the store has a collection of TCG single cards for purchase, while the back of the store consists of a spacious game room where players can play both competitive and casual games for free.
Your Local Game Store - Mint Hill
Your Local Game Store is a small game store located in Mint Hill. While its cards and board games collection may be less extensive, the store has helpful staff who recommend different games to customers. Additionally, the store has an open gaming space and reserved gaming tables. Patrons can rent a game room for gaming for either $25 or $30, depending on the day of the week. While the open gaming space is free for everyone to use, the tables can also be reserved for a fee of $5.
Get Some Game - Charlotte
Get Some Game is located near the center of Charlotte and hosts multiple events throughout the week. In addition to its collection of board games and TCG cards, Get Some Game has various spaces available for gaming. Private spaces can be found on the first floor for tabletop role-playing games, while the store’s bottom floor is suitable for playing trading card games with other visitors.
Luck Factory Games - Concord
While Luck Factory Games is less of a board game store and more of a board game café, it has a modest collection of board games and game accessories for sale. However, its defining feature is its large game room, where patrons can choose various games to play for $5. The store is located next to the Cabarrus Brewing Company and The Depot at Gibson Mill.
Students interested in playing board games, tabletop role-playing games and trading card games on campus should also consider UNC Charlotte’s game club, “The Guild," which meets every Friday in the College of Health and Human Services in Room 128.