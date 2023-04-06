For two UNC Charlotte students, Maximilian Leonard and Garrett Sparrow, the release of their song "Real Bad" was yet another addition to their self-made discography and their step in the direction of the music industry. Making music was their pastime and something they opted for instead of going out. While the two students have been making music since they were young, high school was where they focused on their skills.
Leonard, a third-year Political Science major, has lived in North Carolina for most of his life after moving from Rochester, Mich. Since he was 10, he has played instruments — like ukulele and guitar — with his songwriting endeavors starting at 19. He can be found playing soccer or at the gym when he is not in his makeshift studio.
Sparrow, a second-year Marketing major, was born and raised in Durham, N.C. His musical journey began when he was seven years old. By 10 years old, he started songwriting.
"My main goal was to be crazy at what I wanted to do by the time I got to college," Sparrow said.
Leonard said that the two met on a bus for a band trip, and he was working on editing a video while Sparrow made a song.
Although Leonard and Sparrow have been making music together for three years, they said it does not feel like business. For them, the ability to bounce off each other's ideas makes the duo work well. They find it easy to pull creativity from each other.
"Once we started hanging out, Garrett invited me over to make a song," said Leonard.
This hangout eventually led them to where they are now.
Before the release of their song, Sparrow said that the writing process for "Real Bad" was the two of them "just messing around."
"We both pull inspiration from different places, but we use it the same way," Leonard said.
They explained that this inspiration ranges from The Beach Boys, Leonard's grandfather's favorite band, to artists like Frank Ocean, Childish Gambino and Pharrell Williams.
Though they found "Real Bad" easier to make, both described the most problematic aspect of making this song.
"It was just trying to record without laughing because we had to get our voices really high to do it," Leonard said.
During the summer, they plan to release a project called "Biking With Francis" alongside fellow artist Josh Warren.