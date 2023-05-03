Midas Magazine hosted a launch party for their spring 2023 issue on April 27 in Cone After Hours.
The new issue features eight articles centered on “Pandora’s Box.” The magazine is split into four sections that tell stories with words and artistic photography. Each story is based on a different type or interpretation of color.
“The cover was included in the theme,” said Sanura Ezeagu, managing editor of Midas. “It’s a black and white cover, but when you open it, it’s a book full of color. That plays off of why we call it Pandora’s Box because when you open it, that’s where everything comes out.”
Color is a consistent motif in the new edition of Midas. In addition, attendees of the launch party were encouraged to wear monochromatic clothing, further highlighting the theme.
“Every single time we start with a new magazine, or whenever we’re launching into content production, we always ask a question,” said Krishma Indrasanan, editor in chief of Midas. “This semester, the question was: What place does color have in your life? Or how does color play into your life?”
The magazine also includes themes addressing different cultures and marginalized communities.
“It’s supposed to be a celebration of a lot of things: the visual elements like color, but on a more serious note, we do touch briefly on stuff like ethnicity and culture,” said Indrasanan.
This edition of Midas focused more on photography than previous editions.
“This one was our visually heaviest issue yet,” said Ezeagu. “We really stuck with it compared to other issues, where we didn’t do as much photography. [It’s] a way to show color through visual aspects of it. The photography team took it and ran with it, and they came back with some great material.”
Pictures of the artwork were on display at the launch party. Partygoers were provided with free food and Midas memorabilia, as well as a free copy of Midas Magazine. The reception featured a live DJ, an open dancefloor and a guest performance from local rapper and musical artist Gic0e, who stars on the magazine’s cover.
The launch party also served as a send-off for Midas contributor Claire Hambrick, a graduating fourth-year student responsible for creating Midas Magazine in 2020.
“Claire is also a graduating senior, and she is the reason we have Midas,” said Indrasanan during her speech. “So I’d love if we could give a round of applause for all the hard work she’s done.”
Midas will host a tabling event in fall 2023 to allow students to meet with the staff and receive a physical copy of the magazine. Physical copies will also be available around the Charlotte campus at newsstands. In addition, digital copies of each edition of Midas Magazine are available on Midas’ website.