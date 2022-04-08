The 2020 film adaptation of "Sonic the Hedgehog" came at an odd time in the culture of cinema. Released in February, it was one of the films that fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its simple pleasures of being a blue hedgehog fighting a villain named "Eggman" served as a distraction for many. After making a good amount of money thanks to a quick video-on-demand turnaround, it became obvious that we'd get a sequel. Enter 2022's "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," hoping to capitalize on the first film's success and grow the goodwill of the franchise with fans. Dr. Robotonik/Eggman (Jim Carrey) returns to Earth after the events of the first film with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba). Standing in their way of world domination are the hyperactive Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and his new ally Tails (voiced by the same actor from the video games, Colleen O'Shaughnessy).
What was so incredibly surprising about its 2020 predecessor was its razor-sharp pacing. It minimized the bland human protagonists, Tom (James Marsden) and Maddie (Tika Sumpter), and gave audiences what we wanted to see. "Sonic The Hedgehog 2" seems to completely misunderstand what audiences loved about the first film. What holds the story back is the horrendous misfocus on the human characters. A subplot of "Sonic 2" involves the wedding of Tom's sister-in-law Rachel (Natasha Rothwell). We spend so much time with this subplot that it feels absolutely embarrassing.
The screenplay wedges in 'wacky wedding hijinks'' to a point where it never once feels necessary. Why, in a two-hour Sonic the Hedgehog movie, do we need to focus on a wedding? There is a reason for it, which is a spoiler, but the big 'twist of it all' feels entirely wedged in. None of these characters are interesting and serve no purpose in the story's context. One can only wonder if this subplot was included to try and get jokes specifically for adults. If that's the case, then they most definitely missed the mark. The only saving grace is that these scenes are intercut with Sonic and Tails' adventure. These longer stretches with just these animated characters make up for the human bores.
Getting to see these characters in a real-world setting is a dream come true for die-hard game fans. Even if you aren't a die-hard fan, the banter between the two characters is infectious. It was incredibly engaging but still falls victim to the film's biggest and most unfortunate problem. None of the side quests that Sonic and Tails go on are very interesting to watch. These include such things as dance-offs with Russian stereotypes that are so cartoonish they made my eyes roll. Appealing to younger audiences is the obvious intention, but these side quest sequences feel very pandering. Sonic fans and non Sonic fans alike do not need cultural references (i.e. flossing and dabbing) to try and make the film feel 'cool for the kids.' It's a reminder that not all film studios understand what audiences want to see. Thankfully in my viewing, it was still easy to find something good about the film.
The dynamic of Sonic, Knuckles, Tails and Dr. Eggman when they share screen time is right out of the game. From the humor of our hero's personalities to Jim Carrey's classic eccentric comedy is a perfect fit. This dynamic comes front and center in the film's second and third acts. I want to be a bit careful with my wording here; director Tim Fowler pulls a lot of detail from the games. It will be thrilling for die-hard fans, but it can also be a visual treat for non-fans. The film's final act is the biggest strength, thanks to everything (visuals and plot points) being thrown against the wall and seeing what sticks, even if this act gets a little too ridiculous for its own good.
Once the credits rolled on "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," I was willing to go along for a third adventure. It's hard to deny that the film really took its time to win me over, but it has me excited for the future. Jim Carrey is a pro at sparring against furry CGI creatures, and when it happens, it's delightful. The film never quite understands that they didn't give us anywhere near enough of what really works. The ill-focused attempts at making us sympathize with the human characters make this sequel a letdown. Younger audiences and fans of the game will love everything about this sequel, but casual fans will be left rolling their eyes.
Rating: 5.5/10
Watch The Trailer Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=47r8FXYZWNU
