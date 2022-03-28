We’re back at the time of year when film festivals are in full swing. Starting the festival season with Sundance, South By Southwest is next to deliver cinematic goods. It was a privilege to cover the festival from home, and I was grateful to see six intriguing films. The festival’s easily accessible online platform made the entire experience an absolute joy. The online version of the festival was surprisingly interactive for festival-goers at home. It was so much fun to cover the festival for the second year in a row, and even more exciting to see some new films!
"To Leslie"
Certain actors are true chameleons of their craft, no matter the role. In the modern age of actors, Andrea Riseborough redefined being a chameleon. Her film "To Leslie," based on true events, follows Leslie (Riseborough) as a single mother in Texas who wins the lottery. Years later, we return to Leslie at her wit's end, with no more money and her "charm" wearing off on those around her. Dramatic stories like these tend to follow similar narrative structures, as we know these damaged characters will gain reconciliation over a two-hour running time. The success of these stories hinges on how strong of a lead performance you have. As Leslie, Riseborough crafts a character you equally root for and despise, but one you never loathe. She's constantly engaging and unpredictable no matter who she comes across, which in this case is a great supporting cast, including Marc Maron, Allison Janney and Stephen Root. Watching her verbally spar with these actors was engaging, even with all the clichés. "To Leslie" isn't a perfect film but overcomes its shortcomings by emotionally moving its audience.
Rating: 7/10
"I Love My Dad"
Awkward and uncomfortable comedy is hard to pull off. It can be quite funny but has to ride a line between making audiences laugh and squirm. "I Love My Dad" is based on a true story from director James Morosini's life. It follows an estranged father (Patton Oswalt) who catfishes his son (Morosini) in an attempt to reconnect with him. No film has left me with as pulverizing a response as this, even after covering SXSW for two years. Even weeks since I saw the film, I'm still shocked that this story happened. It's easy to understand why Morosini wanted to tell this story, and Oswalt is brilliant at delivering awkward comedy. Where the story lost me was its attempt at sympathizing with these characters. You know the goal is for us to sympathize with Oswalt, and when he's not getting a solid laugh, you feel uncomfortable. Making the audience uncomfortable is the point, but the story never really connected me to these characters' plight.
Rating: 4/10
"Seriously Red"
Part of my love for film festivals is getting a chance to see films that I know little about. You're taking a gamble in these moments because you never know what you're going to get. I was particularly intrigued by the premise and cast of "Seriously Red." Our story follows a realtor named Red (Krew Boylan), who works as a Dolly Parton impersonator. Out of everything at the festival, this is the only film I'd classify as a "feel-good" film. Boylan is absolutely dynamite in this lead role and balances being funny and charismatic. Especially when dealing with the supporting cast, which includes amusing turns from Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne. Watching Red learn her life lessons has moments of being "preachy" to the audience, but she's so endearing that it's easy to forgive. You've seen movies like this done before and done better in some cases, but you won't regret getting "Seriously Red" with this one. Nothing is particularly new, but its charm makes it a fun watch.
Rating: 6/10
"The Prank"
Rita Moreno is arguably one of the greatest working actors of her generation. No matter the role, she will always bring a level of gravitas to it. Her latest film, "The Prank," gives her a chance to shine a different light on her acting ability. Our story follows two high school best friends, Ben (Connor Kalopsia) and Mei (Ramona Young), who fail a physics test from their frightening professor Mrs. Wheeler (Rita Moreno). To get revenge, both students play a prank in which they accuse Mrs. Wheeler of murder on social media. It's the premise that you're either going to go along with or avoid. The "comedy" is dark and unsettling but struggles with a relatively small budget. This budget hurts the frightening moments because it makes them feel incredibly fake. If it weren't for Moreno's committed and scary performance, the film would fall apart. Moreno is so good in the film that it noticeably feels different when she isn't on screen. Kalopsia and Young have nice chemistry but are far from as interesting as Mrs. Wheeler. Moreno is scenery-chewing and gets moments to shine, but the script merely skims the surface of how wild this could've been.
Rating: 5.5/10
"Spin Me Round"
Director Jeff Baena's newest film, "Spin Me Round," was one of the bigger surprises of the festival. Amber (Alison Brie) is the manager of an Italian restaurant who wins an all-expenses-paid trip to the company's "institute" Florence. Meeting the charming and charismatic owner of the company, Nick (Alessandro Nivola), she's thrust into an incredible experience. Half the fun of this film is simply watching this cast of comedians verbally spar. Actors like Aubrey Plaza, Fred Armisen and Molly Shannon show up and deliver hilarious supporting turns. As funny as the film is, the biggest inconsistency is its attempt at juggling tones. While the film is mostly hilarious, it struggles in its third act when it attempts to be a thriller. This thriller aspect is entertaining but never quite fits with the film we've been watching to that point.
Rating: 6.5/10
"2nd Chance"
"2nd Chance" was the biggest surprise at this year's festival. It chronicles the life of Richard Davis, the man who invented the bulletproof vest. Shooting himself 196 times to prove the vest's effectiveness led Davis to create an empire. This newfound empire started countless controversies still discussed today. That's all I want to mention on the premise because the real fun is watching this story unfold. Director Ramin Bahrani focuses on rather clichéd documentary techniques like "talking heads." This consists of someone simply talking to the camera, but Bahrani throws in two exciting details. The first is lots of archival footage, which gives the "talking head" structure context. The second is that when we speak with those involved in the modern-day, we get entirely different perspectives. It's a wise narrative choice that forces us to always question the individuals, making the film thrilling.
Rating: 8.5/10
