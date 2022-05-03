Well, it's finally that time of year again, when stress is at its highest. And while it might be ridiculous to even think about watching a movie rather than studying or writing a paper, we all need to find time to relax and de-stress. But nobody wants to watch a deep and philosophical movie that will leave you thinking about it for days on end during finals week. This is the week for movies you can just put on for dumb fun entertainment to forget about all of the finals and essays. Here are some of my favorites that I will be looking to watch.
"The Raid: Redemption" (2011)
Warning: this is not for the faint of heart. This Indonesian action film is filled with nonstop brutal violence and focuses more on that than the story itself. It's always nice to see an action movie that doesn't take itself too seriously. While the dialogue is very rough, the unbelievable action choreography more than makes up for it. Watching these merciless fights is the perfect escape and an incredible de-stressor.
"Raiders of the Lost Ark" (1981)
Arguably the best adventure film of all time, it's almost impossible to watch this movie without having a stupid grin on your face the whole time. It is the definition of a popcorn flick with great action set pieces, such a fun story and the perfect blend of humor. While some prefer "The Last Crusade" (such as myself), the original just has something special to it.
"Rocky" (1976)
What better film to watch when you need that confidence and motivation to crush that final? “Rocky” will forever be a timeless film filled with heart thanks to Sylvester Stallone’s iconic performance and great screenplay. While we have seen this story a hundred times in other films, seeing the one that truly kicked off the sports genre is really special. The fight scenes are so much fun to watch, and Rock Balboa is truly one of the most endearing characters of all time.
“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” (2010)
One of the most entertaining movies of all time, in my opinion, “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” is consistently hilarious in both its jokes and visual humor. The fight scenes are surprisingly well done, and the story keeps you engaged with great characters. Director Edgar Wright literally brought the comic book to life, and is a great watch for nearly every occasion.
“South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut” (1999)
Probably my favorite comedy of all time, the “South Park” movie holds up incredibly well and remains hilarious throughout multiple viewings. It has the classic dumb humor that the show is known for, along with so many ridiculously catchy songs and such an absurd premise that only “South Park” could pull off. The social satire is still relevant over 20 years later, making it an even more enjoyable watch. It is so underrated and is the perfect movie to just shut your brain off and relax.
“The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie” (2004)
What better way to get away from the stress of finals than to throw it back to a childhood favorite? The nostalgia always hits hard when I watch this movie, but it's not just the nostalgia that makes it enjoyable. It is legitimately funny with a great story and an all-time great song at the end with, "Goofy Goober Rock." One of the worst feelings is revisiting favorite movies from your childhood, and it ends up being terrible, but that just is not the case with "The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie."
"Superbad" (2007)
I mean, do I really need to explain? Arguably the best teen comedy of all time, “Superbad” is the epitome of dumb fun entertainment that has continued to stay funny with its incredibly raunchy humor 15 years later. With so many iconic and classic moments, it is impossible not to have a good time with this movie.
