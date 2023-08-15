Once you are finished with the holy trinity of "Across the Spider-Verse," "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie," there are quite a few solid films to check out from the summer that you may have missed.
Let's dive into the list and discuss some movies to check out during the first few weeks of classes. Many of these are streaming, and a few are still in theaters.
'They Cloned Tyrone'
If there were a worse day to release a movie this year, it would be July 21, 2023, when "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" were released.
It seems every film distribution company got the memo except for Netflix, who released the hilarious and sharp "They Cloned Tyrone" on that day. This throwback to 70's paranoid thrillers and exploitation films maintains a modern setting and striking satire.
Our leading trio must uncover the truth in this sci-fi pulp mystery that is one of the year's most creative and funny films, with the best Jamie Foxx performance in a decade. The final encounter may be a slight letdown in blocking, but the energy and confidence for most of the film are wonderful. This film may have slipped by unnoticed at first, but with time, this will gain a well-deserved faithful fanbase.
'Blue Jean'
This touching and immovable drama is set in 1988 about a closeted school teacher who must keep her sexuality a secret as U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher passes the homophobic "Section 28" laws.
With a quiet but relatable main character, actor Rosy McEwen excels alongside a beautifully distinct color palette. Though the script may hold its cards too close to its chest for too long, the story is convincingly told and technically beautiful by first-time feature film director Georgia Oakley.
'Tori and Lokita'
This film is a portrayal of siblings and their unspoken bond. The slower tension-building story from the consistently exemplary Dardenne Brothers is about two dispossessed juvenile African siblings (played by two first-time actors) who have recently immigrated to Belgium as they deal with different intersections of the middle and lower class.
It is the Dardenne's most frustrating film. The tone is soft and expertly masks the anger toward a problem we cannot fix as viewers. In this brutal story of neglect and finding love amid abuse, there is something honest and unfiltered to this story, even when you (and sometimes the camera) want to look away.
'Sick of Myself'
This pitch-black comedy will be right at home for "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" or "Archer" fans, as it has some things in common with a well-shot darkly tinged sitcom.
In the story of Signe, as she tries to gain sympathy and fame after seeing it happen to someone close to her, this superiority complex goes to great lengths. It is edited and shot in a way that deflates the severity of the character's actions. One of the few times a movie about our generation feels like it delivers on its promises.
'Theater Camp'
If dark comedy is not your thing, you can turn to the much breezier comedy about main character syndrome: "Theater Camp." A consistent laugh fest that is made with deep love as it pursues and mocks the culture.
The four-person creative team, who also play camp counselors, has a deep knowledge of modern and past theater culture and history. But the film is fun because it is accessible and hilarious for everyone. The second act has some contradictory character decisions, but the triumphant finale and the tender heart make up for it.
'Oldboy'
This masterful movie was re-released in theaters nationwide on Aug. 16 to celebrate its 20th anniversary. So you still have time to catch the greatest revenge film ever made in theaters.
Choi Min-sik perfectly performs his character Dae-su who has been held captive for 15 years only to be released willingly by his captor, who gives him five days to find him, and Dae-su quickly realizes finding his captor is much easier to deal with than what he will have to endure emotionally.
Known for multiple key "woah" moments by a broad Western audience, there is always something new to take away from those highlights, along with the smaller moments that are just as thrilling. A beautiful score supporting the seedy atmosphere and impeccable editing shows that director Park Chan-wook is one of the most talented directors working today. No movie tackles loneliness and revenge in the same way as "Oldboy," and it is straight from the pages of its source material and through the lens of a visionary.
'Talk to Me'
Horror has now become a safe bet for marketing and distributing movies, so I was cautious when I saw the trailers for "Talk to Me," mentioning Snapchat and the central teenage characters. But I am pleased to say that it is a pleasant surprise and a good time at the movies.
It resembles a possession movie mixed with "It Follows" and an Australian setting. Even though the teenage dialogue may not always be great, seeing the attempt is interesting. The film cuts away at the jadedness of the viewer and the characters and includes some excellent scares and twists with real consequences.
Using modern technology feels like a new element to enhance the story and give it some validity, and it was not a condescending crutch. A creative and unique look at a well-established sub-genre in horror, "Talk to Me" is disturbing and fun in an inventive format.
If you have not, make sure to check some of these films out as they take the viewer on their respective journeys.