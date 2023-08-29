Social 704, the renovated space of the former Crown Commons with construction and food quality improvements, is a larger Crown Commons with new furniture and torn-down walls. But future improvements still need to be made.
The space
The Popp Martin Student Union dining hall renovations started on April 9, but the planning for its renovations began four years ago. During the planning process, many factors were taken into consideration to improve the dining experience.
“We felt that [the space] was very closed in,” said Jody Thompson, director of Auxiliary Services. “The ceilings were low, a lot of closed-off stations, so we wanted to open up the space and make it more enjoyable and [a space] where students can hang out instead of going to eat then leaving.”
Students recognized these changes and saw their feedback being implemented.
“Renovations were much needed,” said third-year Abdoulaye Ndiaye. “[There is] much more space, and it looks like a real cafeteria.”
“I like it a lot. There is a lot more light in the space, and it’s much more open,” said second-year Jessica Moses.
Upon entering Social 704, students and guests can see inside the entire space and all it offers from the entrance. The number of food stations has expanded, giving students a greater variety of options.
The former Crown Commons had a wall blocking the view so no one could see inside it. There was originally only one line to go in, producing much traffic, but now there are multiple lanes for students and guests to enter the space.
Social 704 has a lot more space than Crown Commons. In the renovations, walls were removed, and the patio decreased so the space could have an open concept to allow students to congregate more.
“It was kind of like a series of rooms you could dine in rather than having and handling one large open space,” said Thompson. “So we wanted to have as few walls as possible to allow for other things to be in the space.”
Though students can congregate more in Social 704 with the open concept, the space is still crowded. It can be hard to find seating, leaving some students having to eat standing up.
“They need to make the space bigger if they ever, in the future, decide to renovate it again. It’s not big enough to hold the capacity of students we have,” said second-year Lexi Johnson.
The food
The food quality has improved. There are now more options for students who are vegetarians and vegans. There is also a station with food free from the top nine allergens.
Yet there are still concerns about whether the food quality will last despite improvements.
“The food is a little better, but I do fear that it’s gonna be a one to two-week thing, and it’s gonna go back to how it was before,” said Moses.
Continual feedback
Staff members like Thompson and Katie Turner, director of Marketing for Business Services, want students and guests to continue giving feedback on the space’s improvement.
“The feedback is so important. I always tell people if you don’t tell me, we can’t make the program any better,” said Thompson. “Our dining partners are very receptive to feedback. They want to make sure that they’re meeting the students’ needs.”
“If there are things that they don’t like, they have a direct line to us, and then we can respond to that and make adjustments,” said Turner.
Students should download the Dine on Campus app for more information about on-campus dining. The app provides dining hall hours, menus and a space for students to leave feedback for improvements to dining halls like Social 704.