On Sunday, Aug. 27, UNC Charlotte's National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) hosted their annual Yard Show at the Star Quad.
Seven different NPHC organizations performed choreographed strolling and stepping routines, which contained elements of movement, chanting and oration.
"Stepping and strolling are how we show our love for our orgs," said fourth-year Kennedi Thornton, NPHC president. "The strolls and steps that we do have a lot of personal meaning to us within our orgs."
The event opened with the Unity Step, a collaborative performance featuring members from all of the NPHC organizations on campus.
Charlotte is a predominantly white institution, so when the NPHC organizes events like the Yard Show for celebration and fellowship, Black Charlotte students show up and show out. This year's show was no different; attendees spilled out past the Star Quad and all the way to the J. Murray Atkins library.
"This is definitely one of the best events of the year," said third-year Mya Allen. "If you weren't at this year's Yard Show, I don't know where you were, but you definitely need to be at the next one."
Despite its popularity with Black students on campus, the event is for everyone in the Charlotte community. The crowd was filled with alumni, members of graduate chapters of the NPHC organizations, and even members of some of the other non-NPHC Greek organizations on campus.
"I'm part of Chi Omega, and we paired with the Kappas last year for Airband," said third-year student Ellie. "So I'm here to support Greek Life."
The event was also heavily attended by Charlotte parents decked out in their organization's paraphernalia to support their children who are legacy members of their organizations.
"Membership is lifelong," said Michelle Lee, a Charlotte mom and member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. "It's about sisterhood, leadership and service. I'm here to support my daughter, and I'm also here to support my organization."
NPHC members on Charlotte's campus also emphasize that membership is lifelong, but they do not think that should intimidate potential newcomers.
"If I could give any advice to people who are thinking about joining an NPHC organization, I would probably just say to keep an open mind and ask questions," said Thornton.
Charlotte is home to eight of the nine historically African American sorority and fraternity organizations: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.; Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.; Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.; Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
While the organizations all have their own unique value systems, they all share a strong commitment to academics and community service.
The members of the NPHC work with organizations like Operation Big Bookbag, the Salvation Army and USA Swimming to help reinvest in Charlotte's Black community. Other than their service opportunities, they also serve the Black community here on campus by creating spaces for Black students.
"Scholarship comes first, and there's no going back and forth on that," said Thornton, a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. "At the end of the day, we're here at college for school."
In addition to participating in the typical activities of fraternities and sorority life, the NPHC also holds study sessions and academic planning workshops throughout the school year. These events help ensure that their members are able to perform in line with the level of academic rigor that is expected of them.
"These students are looked at as the leaders of the African American community here on UNC Charlotte's campus," said Michelle Guobadia, director of Sorority and Fraternity Life.
If members of the NPHC organizations are seen as leaders by Black students on campus, they certainly do not shy away from the mantle. Organizations use their platform to host events that facilitate open conversations about topics that college students may find hard to talk about.
"We want to build an opportunity for people to see the NPHC organizations as a giver here on campus," said fourth-year Jamari Tyson. "If anyone needs anything, we want them to know that we've got them."
While Greek life may have some preconceived notions about excessive partying or the maintenance of archaic value systems, members of the NPHC use their reach to push back against these negative stereotypes.
Tyson, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., said that his organization will be hosting an upcoming panel discussion tackling how male students can work to deconstruct toxic masculinity.
"If I see problems that are in my community, in Charlotte, or just in general, our fraternity pushes us to be change agents," said fourth-year Ian Tom-Johnson, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
If you missed the Yard Show this semester, you will have another chance to see the organizations perform at the Stroll Competition in October. To learn more about the NPHC organizations, attend Meet the Greeks on Sept. 25.