"Star Wars" fans, our patience has finally paid off. We are finally getting the story we have all been waiting for. Obi-Wan Kenobi's transition from Jedi Master to watching over Luke Skywalker on Tatooine as a hermit is a story fans have been wondering about for a long time. Finally, after years of rumors and speculations, the mini-series consisting of six episodes is set to debut in just one week. As a massive "Star Wars" fan, I have done my best to temper my hopes and experience this story. However, I cannot help but want certain things to happen in this show. Here are some things that I hope are in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and what I predict will happen.
The show takes place about ten years after the events of "Revenge of the Sith," and Kenobi is currently in hiding. We do not know what his current relationship with the Force is, but if it is anything like we have seen in the previous "Star Wars" stories, it is not good. It would be very important for Kenobi's character to see the return of Qui-Gon Jinn. While Liam Neeson is not on the cast list and has spoken publicly about not being in the show, I believe it is all but guaranteed that he will show up. In the 2017 book "From A Certain Point of View," Jinn and Kenobi speak, so we know that they have rekindled their relationship after Yoda gave Kenobi the training to do so. It would be especially important for Kenobi to have guidance during this time from his master, as he feels he is solely to blame for Anakin Skywalker turning to the dark side. Seeing Liam Neeson return as Jinn in live-action would also be amazing to see as a fan of the series.
For those who haven't seen the movies in a while, the entire reason Kenobi is on Tatooine is to protect a young Luke Skywalker. However, he is seen off-world in the trailers and some promo images. This plot point has confused some fans, as it would not make sense for his character to abandon Luke Skywalker to go off to another planet. There has to be a great reason for Kenobi to leave Tatooine, and that reason needs to be out in the best interest of Luke Skywalker. We have already seen the Inquisitors, the Empire's Jedi hunters, on Tatooine looking for any Jedi. That is an excellent reason for Kenobi to lure them away from the planet so that they do not discover Luke Skywalker somehow, but that does look to be the show's direction.
Throughout the history of "Star Wars," redemption has been a prevalent theme. Anakin Skywalker and Kylo Ren are prime examples of that in the films, and even recently, in "The Book of Boba Fett," we see one of the most notorious bounty hunters have a change of heart. Very few recurring characters have stayed villains, namely Palpatine and Darth Maul. In "Obi-Wan Kenobi," we will be introduced to the newest Inquisitor, Reva, or Third Sister. I am excited to see her and the other inquisitors at work, as they have been great additions to the "Star Wars" universe. However, I worry that Reva will also have a change of heart and betray the Empire to help Kenobi. I hope that doesn't happen and that we have a great villain in the show to root against that doesn't have a change of heart. It would be a great change of pace for the franchise and would stay true to Inquisitors that we have seen in the comics and the video game "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order."
One of my biggest gripes with season two of "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett" was the number of unnecessary cameos. Since then, it has worried me for every new "Star Wars" series announced, specifically those that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are involved with. Don't get me wrong, I think Favreau and Filoni are geniuses, and I love the reignited spark they have brought to the franchise. But the cameos in their shows drove me insane. When characters constantly run into each other, it makes the universe feel small instead of the hundreds of thousands of star systems it is supposed to be. With "Obi-Wan Kenobi," it seems that there will be a limit on the cameos because of the isolated story it is trying to tell. It looks to be very likely that the Emperor makes an appearance based on comments made by actor Ian McDiarmid, but cameos beyond that would begin to look tedious and feel like pure fan service. I am deeply hopeful that there are very few characters we have seen before appear or, at the very least, have them play an essential role in the show.
Like most other "Star Wars" fans, my expectations are sky-high for the show, and my excitement is through the roof. It is in our nature to want so many things to happen and to not happen in the show, but I think we should all do our best to sit back and enjoy the story. I genuinely think it will be fantastic, even if Jinn doesn't appear or Reva becomes a good guy. We should all have that mindset, so we are not disappointed when something doesn't happen the way we initially wanted it. The director of the show Deborah Chow is a fan first and foremost, and she has a great "Star Wars" mind, so we should all feel good knowing that the show was in the best hands. "Obi-Wan Kenobi" premieres on May 27 with two episodes.
