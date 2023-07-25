"Oppenheimer" (2023) expertly puts you into the shoes of Robert J. Oppenheimer and makes you viscerally experience the turmoil of his position. Based on the book "American Prometheus" by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, with a script adapted and directed by Christopher Nolan, it is the story of the titular "Father of the Atom Bomb" throughout his adult life as he struggles with the Atomic Energy Commission.
It may at the outset seem like another biopic on a historically significant person, but as the hefty $100 million marketing budget – equal to the production budget – has shown us, this is a Hollywood thriller through and through. It is a well-written and produced thriller but a high-octane experiential ride nonetheless.
After the less successful "Tenet" that was released during the early days of the pandemic, I believe Nolan found himself hitting a wall regarding what he could expect from the audience.
This is one of the most beloved aspects of the "Interstellar," "The Dark Knight" and "Inception" director: his ability to lay very impressive, often complicated concepts onto immense visual splendor. Even if you do not understand every aspect of the structure or even what the characters are talking about, you have confidence Nolan does.
But once he hit Tenet, he found that his faith in the audience's intelligence was misplaced, and he delivered a time travel thriller that goes backward and forwards at the same time as it barrels towards a conclusion you do not understand. The film underperforms financially and critically and has the lacking cultural impact of a "House of Gucci."
So we find a much more cautious Christopher Nolan in the direction and script of "Oppenheimer." We get more direct explanations of how genius Robert Oppenheimer is and what the Atomic Energy Commission and Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.) are accusing him of doing.
Characters will refer to other previously established characters, and Nolan will show a quick flash of that character's face. Among many others in the film, these decisions show Nolan going directly to the audience and saying, "This is why this is important," or "This is what the character is thinking." This urge is clumsily shown in lines like "You can convince anyone with anything. Even yourself." or "They'll remember who dropped it. Not who created it."
There is a sense of loneliness in an atomic bomb movie about a deadly atrocity, but it does not have faith that the audience will understand why it is important. I can understand that Nolan learned from "Tenet," but I wonder if he course-corrected a little too heavily.
However, besides a few heavy-handed lines, this is a magnificent film. The shots in color are designed as a view from Oppenheimer, whereas the scenes shot in black and white are from Lewis Strauss' point of view. The color sequences exercise empathy for every character when they cannot express it themselves. Because of the scientifically focused dialogue and the sense of anxiety in the truth, it is important to experience what Oppenheimer and his crew members feel, as we know the facts are still up in the air.
There is a direct connection between the Atomic Energy Commission and the beliefs of the McCarthyism period in the Cold War. There is a sense of unease and tension as characters have to sneak about and code their words not to be confused with the Communist belief system.
Though being a fellow traveler is shown to be a positive outlook, and Oppenheimer's leaving of the belief is what starts his downfall, he cannot be connected socially due to the security clearance he needs to work on The Manhattan Project. So the extremely methodical dialogue is suitable as every character has to be intentional with their words.
This sense of unease is beautifully shown in-camera, with the help of the deeply claustrophobic grumble of the sound design, expressing the tension building in Oppenheimer.
The film shows many characters that have different opinions of him but does not let us fully into what he believes. When Oppenheimer does tell fellow scientists what he thinks of the use of the bomb, it is always with a different twist, so we never can truly understand if he believes what he is saying. The guilt is not an admittance of wrongdoing but a distraught understanding of what he has created.
He is a terrifying character because we cannot relate to him in almost any way. We are forced into the mind of an idiotic genius. What we gain from hindsight makes us feel above one of the brightest minds of all time. He is confident and sacrificial at the same time; he is a wonderful character.
All of this is within a charisma-voided performance by Cillian Murphy. That is not an insult but rather a compliment to Cillians performance. Oppenheimer, in the film, is not a bold speaker; he is not charming, handsome, funny, warm or anything that would be loveable. When he gets to say a powerful line or best someone mentally, it is in a cold disturbing sting. Cillian encapsulates everything you need to understand in his eyes and speaks to the audience through movement.
It would seem to be impossible to have a character like Oppenheimer be the protagonist of a thriller, and yet it is done in a gorgeous and demonstrative film by Nolan. A character you cannot trust but somehow want to root for.
The strength of Oppenheimer's character alone is worth seeing the film for and the drawing point for me.
I also have a particular interest in movies about the Red Scare, so the atomic bomb creation walkthrough is not what I was thrilled by. The film has different points of interest for almost any audience member, with a thrill-seeking middle to make sure it is ready for the blockbuster stage.
There are effective traits in the rest of the film's style and technical ability, but there is enough to be said on Oppenheimer's beliefs alone that the film must be seen at least twice so you can experience it from inside his beating heart.
You are entrenched in the mind of a naive serial killer combatting a government that routinely suggests "just one more bomb" as they shift the blame onto somebody else. A wholly unique new reality to see the world from, and a sense of guilt that is overpowering. As someone who has been disappointed with some of the film directors' recent efforts and even dislikes the biographical film as a sub-genre, I believe this is Nolan's return to form and his best film since "The Prestige."
Rating: 8/10