On June 4, Petty Thieves Brewery co-hosted the third Noughties Market CLT event, along with a wide variety of different thrifting vendors promoting vintage fashion that is focused on reviving the 2000s style with its low pants, shiny colors and excessive use of denim and mesh materials.
Thrifting has grown in popularity in recent years due to a higher awareness of the severe environmental effects of fast fashion exposed by Harper's Bazaar, Princeton University and The New York Times and an aspiration to achieve a more personalized aesthetic.
"Fashion tends to recycle itself, and so currently, Y2K is very much a thing right now with not just the younger generation but a lot of people," said Elle Ortiz, owner of Clasico Closet and one of the vendors at the event.
"There is a need for a sustainable vintage attire market. I do the best I can by curating the vintage pieces from where I can as far as thrift stores are concerned, the bin areas as well as estate sales, yard sales and marketplace," said Ortiz.
Ortiz focuses on not just the 2000s but "gravitates more towards the '80s, '90s and Y2K."
This thrifting technique has helped revive 2000s fashion through nostalgia. Another vendor, Jordan Dean, owner of Joobers, has a similar approach toward vintage style.
"I've been thrifting since I was a little kid. That's always how I got clothes. My mom and sister were always into thrifting, so it's always something I gravitated towards," she said.
"I like the thrill of finding something that's not necessarily something you would find in a retail store. It's really addicting, and I think that's why I started selling because I want to spread all these amazing clothes to all of these people around me."
Haley Mot, who also works under the name "Mot's Magic," has a similar sentiment toward finding vintage Y2K pieces to sell.
"What brought me to this type of fashion is that it expresses my inner child, and it's something that I consistently looked up to being very young as a kid. So I just grew into doing that," said Mot.
As a vendor, Mot was not only offering clothes, but she is also a professional tarot card reader who has worked with clients, including a few unidentified celebrities, across North America, Europe, Australia and even Mexico.
Another vendor who offered a contrasting product to the event was Douglas Brown, who owns both Purple Cat Vintage and Purple Cat Farms. With the selected pieces of vintage clothing he was selling on racks, further back in his tent, Brown had a wide selection of house plants he was selling in unique ceramic pots.
"I also do farmers markets with vegetables, herbs and perennials, but when I come into a vintage market in the city, I try to bring houseplants and succulents and herbs, things that people in apartments or small houses can find useful," said Brown.
Overall, the vintage fashion community around Charlotte is full of unique characters who contribute to these events hosted by Noughties Market CLT with their personalities and professions, topped with their universal love of thrifting.
"Y2K is just it, and it always will be. It's always going to be in our everyday clothing no matter how many times we repeat the fashion," said Alexis Smith, owner of Thelabelbylex.