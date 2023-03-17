Charlotte has many activities for springtime, with the weather getting warmer and the flowers blooming. Here is a list of places that will make the new season memorable.
Carowinds
Carowinds is no exception when it comes to fun amusement parks. There are a variety of rides and roller coasters for visitors to try, including, but not limited to, Fury 325, the fifth tallest steel roller coaster, and Windseeker, with a view overlooking Uptown Charlotte. Carowinds also features live shows.
Whitewater Center
Whitewater Center is an outdoor park with many activities, such as climbing areas, rafting through the man-made rivers, ziplining through the park and mountain biking. There are also areas reserved for overnight camping on the park grounds. While visiting the park, be sure to keep an eye out for its live-music performances.
Charlotte FC Game
For any soccer fans, The American men's soccer club, Charlotte FC, is a group that participates in Major League Soccer as an Eastern Conference franchise. There are many opportunities to catch a game at Bank of America Stadium. There are even opportunities to buy some merchandise before the games start. Tickets need to be purchased before the games.
Uptown Charlotte
In Uptown Charlotte, take a stroll around Romare Bearden Park, where there is an area to walk dogs, picnic and take pictures at a waterfall. Freedom Park has a route to walk and bike on and a small lake in the middle with areas to have a picnic. Many artists have statues around Uptown, so walking around and looking at all the unique street art is perfect for spring.
NoDa (North Davidson)
NoDa is a well-known neighborhood for artists in Charlotte, where there are many small thrift shops and stalls with jewelry and handmade art. In addition, many art shops can even be found here, as well as popular food spots such as Benny's Pizza and Pop Dessert Bar. NoDa is a great area for supporting small and local businesses.
Rooftop Restaurants
Warm weather means going out to eat at restaurants with patios and rooftops, such as Fahrenheit, where you can request private dining options and overlook the views of Uptown. Another restaurant is Cloud Bar by David Burke and is situated on the rooftop of Le Méridien, surrounded by the lights of Charlotte's skyline. It is also known for its signature cocktails. Finally, the RH Rooftop is also suitable for a scenic brunch, lunch or dinner. Located in Southpark, it is known for its original location in New York. However, it can be on the more pricey side.
UNC Charlotte's Botanical Gardens
For a more accessible option, explore the Botanical Gardens on Charlotte's campus. The gardens are home to various plants, eight on-site greenhouse rooms, six themed collections and 10 acres of outdoor gardens. A personal favorite is the Dinosaur Garden, with a T. rex skeleton and prehistoric vegetation collection.