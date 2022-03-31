Podcasts have always been my favorite while taking long car rides, walking or deep cleaning. One of my favorite lifestyle podcasts is "Gals on the Go," which is hosted by two best friends who are influencers and YouTubers, Danielle Carolan and Brooke Miccio. They release new episodes each week on Wednesdays. The "Gals on the Go" podcast started in August 2018 and has continued to grow. In addition to the typical audio format, they now also post video podcasts on YouTube. With the video format, you can see Brooke and Danielle interacting with one another. However, I prefer just the listening format.
Carolan is 23 years old and started her content creation journey about 12 years ago when she started posting videos on YouTube. Miccio is 24 years old and started her journey by posting on YouTube around the same time as Carolan. Miccio and Carolan post similar content such as lifestyle vlogs, productivity videos, travel vlogs, routines and more. In 2018, the two attended the University of Georgia and decided to start this podcast. Brooke graduated in 2019 while Carolan was still attending the University of Georgia. Miccio moved to Boston, where she worked in a corporate job, and Carolan was still in Georgia; however, they both maintained the podcast just from a longer distance. Miccio decided to move to New York City in 2020, and Carolan met her there after graduating in 2021. Now the gals are in the same city again and sharing their experiences!
The podcast always begins with some kind of "catch up," where Carolan and Miccio discuss life events throughout the week. They also do various segments within their podcast, such as a song of the week, low lights and highlights and current favorites. Their current favorites segment is one of my favorites! They discuss something that they currently like, whether it is a perfume, a specific clothing item, a makeup item or a skincare product. I have always been a fan of getting new recommendations of things people enjoy. After their catch-ups and the segments, they get into the topic of discussion for the particular podcast episode.
My favorite podcast episodes are where Miccio has her mother, Adina, on the podcast. During these episodes, Adina gives some wonderful motherly advice. The advice ranges from having fun in your 20s and body confidence to skin and hair tips! Carolan's mom has also appeared on the podcast and is known as "Peaceful Michelle." She has the best advice for finding your inner peace and holistic remedies.
Every year around Christmas, they do a gift guide and discuss their holiday plans. I love getting ideas from others on what to give to family and friends during the holidays. Also, they always do a podcast where they welcome the New Year and discuss what they plan to do differently in the upcoming year. I love these episodes, as it gives me ideas on how I can change my life in the new year.
Lastly, the gals invite guests onto the podcast who specialize in something. These guests have special knowledge in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, graphic design, women's health, internships and more. These podcasts are always the best as you get to further your knowledge in areas where you might not have expertise.
One of my main complaints is that there are a ton of advertisements. Sometimes it feels as if half the podcast consists of ads. Although you can skip through them, it is hard to do so when listening while driving, riding a bike or doing things around the house. On the other hand, one of the main reasons I love this podcast is because I am around the same age as Carolan and Miccio. Therefore, I feel as if I can relate to them when they talk about navigating life during your 20s, traveling tips and finding balance in your everyday routine. In addition, Carolan and Miccio have both discussed how life is for them post-grad. I am graduating in May, so I enjoy being able to get their perspective on how it feels after graduating from college.
If you are looking for a podcast where it feels like you are having a conversation with your best friend, this podcast is for you!
You can find this podcast on Apple Podcast, Spotify, PodcastOne and anywhere else you listen to your podcasts!
Rating: 4.5/5
