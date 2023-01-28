The Digital Arts Center of UNC Charlotte's College of Arts + Architecture faculty will present a showcase titled "dys/connect" on Jan. 30. This event will bring together a wide array of multimedia artworks.
The showcase will consist of 11 vignettes and an artist talk. The performances include live music, visual art, animation, dance, video games and other pieces by over 60 artists.
The event will be held at Charlotte Art League (CAL), a nonprofit art gallery near NoDa. CAL is a community organization that "exists to enrich the community through teaching, empowering and advocating for the creative arts."
In addition to the live performances, a unique sculpture entitled "The Phoenix" will also be part of dys/connect. It will consist of hanging panels made entirely of mushroom-based matter. The Myco-Fabrication design team created the fungal material and promises it to be "a new environmentally responsible building material."
"The Phoenix" will be suspended above the multimedia show and is intended to be an acoustic element and a demonstration of novel biotechnology.
Admission is free for all students with valid student IDs, and tickets for non-students cost $8. Students can get to the gallery from the Sugar Creek light rail station.
The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the first performance begins at 6 p.m. An artist talk will be held at 7:15, followed by the second half of the performances. The entire program will be about an hour long. To reserve a spot for this event, visit https://www.charlotteartleague.org/classes.