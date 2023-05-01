The Lambla Gallery hosted PRISM, a gallery and reception for graduating seniors receiving their bachelor’s in Graphic Design this year. The gallery showcased the final thesis projects of 15 students. The gallery exhibited their skills in graphic design to tackle specific issues within their community, such as mental health, gun violence, refugee services and the environment.
The term “Prism” stems from using a diverse set of causes that create the shape altogether.
The reception displayed a video of each project followed by a Q&A where attendees could ask the designers questions regarding their designs and career projections.
In the project “One,” artist Richard Tran wanted to push more toward cycling inclusivity in Charlotte. “As you know, Charlotte is super car heavy. Everyone drives their car, even inside urban areas. With ‘One,’ I want to inspire the use of bicycles as it leads to a better, healthier future for the environment and economy,” he said.
“One” consisted mainly of a green color scheme representing the greenway trails around Charlotte which have been an excellent resource for cyclists. “It’s choppy and not all connected. So, I wanted to represent that, but also I want to lead to a better, more unified route.”
Tran even went out of his way to make a board game called “Ride Along” which served as the installation piece for his project. The game was designed for two to four players, in which they encounter different hazards ranging from simple car accidents to an alien abduction at every round.
A plethora of projects also set out to tackle the ongoing crisis with gun violence. For example, Noah Atwood created a mental health app called” Safety,” which he described as “an app that focuses on providing mental health support for students that have been affected by gun violence.”
“The app is unique from other mental health apps like Better Help or Headspace because it’s very focused on a certain type of trauma and PTSD,” said Atwood.
Brian Pinder focused the theme of his project on mental health and gun violence. His project was an awareness campaign called “Peace not Piece,” with both posters, t-shirts and a real-life creation of guns blended with flowers and dirt, symbolizing the discarding of assault weapons for a more peaceful future.
“As a young black man myself, I see a lot of people that I know that are either gun carriers fearing for their lives or people that have been directly affected by gun violence. So, I wanted to do something that could hopefully deter my friends from this,” said Pinder.
Finally, there was Joy Evan’s “Queen City Cuisine,” a collection of stories told through the comic book style mixed with vector graphics that sets out to gather awareness for black-owned food trucks in Charlotte.
“I like going to food trucks. There’s a lot of them stationed on campus, and I realized that a lot of them are black-owned. I’ve been reading comic books since I was 12 years old, so I wanted to do something that was reminiscent of something that I really love.” said Evans.
Overall, Prism shows the potential of graphic designers graduating from UNC Charlotte regarding marketing, advocacy and well-being for the local community and abroad.