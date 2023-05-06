In 2020, Showrunner Shonda Rhimes released “Bridgerton,” a historical romance on Netflix, adapted from the book series written by Julia Quinn. Like the novels, each season follows the eight Bridgerton children and their path to finding love. Due to the first season, the show received substantial attention. After two seasons, Rhimes announced a spin-off of the show, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” which premiered May 4 on Netflix.
“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” is a historical drama that follows the story of a young Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (India Amarteifio) who is betrothed to King George III (Corey Mylchreest) of Great Britain. The story follows the origins of their marriage and their path to happiness.
The city of Charlotte has a special connection to the show, as it follows the life of the queen Charlotte, North Carolina, is named after.
When European settlers moved further south, from the northern region of the United States, to find quality farms and freedom for economic and religious practices, the settlers named the town Charlottetown after Queen Charlotte. After the town was chartered in 1768, they renamed it Charlotte.
According to Charlotte- Mecklenburg Library, the city was named after the queen “[because] the settlers sought to honor Queen Charlotte’s husband, King George III, as well as to sway Assemblymen into making Charlotte the site of the county courthouse as a political bid. Courthouses enabled cities to grow economically by serving as a hub for visitors and business during quarterly sessions.”
After that, the Mecklenburg County of Charlotte was named after the queen’s birthplace in northern Germany, Mecklenburg-Strelitz.
Residents of the Queen City have a tie to the show, knowing that their city is loosely represented in the spin-off.
Rhimes’ production company, Shondaland, explained that the show, “through some very low lows and wonderfully romantic highs, the newlyweds’ union not only sparks a great love story, but it also sparks a pivotal moment for English aristocratic culture, one that eventually creates a world where “Bridgerton” can exist.”
Throughout the season, younger versions of characters from the Bridgerton series, such as Lady Agatha Danbury (Arsema Thomas) and Lady Violet Bridgerton (Connie Jenkins-Greig), will appear in the show. The spin-off even introduces the beginnings of these characters’ material status and their journey of womanhood.