Boardwalk Billy’s Raw Bar and Ribs is a unique sports bar that offers a laid-back feel to customers alongside quality food and service.
The beach-themed restaurant provides a casual sit-down experience with ample seating and a separate room for events. Upon entering, customers are greeted by a host and can enjoy the view from the large windows that overlook the pond.
My server brought a menu over and promptly tended to my needs. The extensive menu includes starters, salads, a smoked meats section, a raw bar section, the “Q Combo,” which offers the choice of two or three smoked meats and two sides, “Billy’s favorites” and a sandwiches, tacos and wraps section.
After marinating in all of the menu options, I decided to go with the grilled shrimp tacos, which include two tacos with a side for a reasonable $12.99. I opted to pair my taco with some simple mac and cheese.
It took a short 15 minutes for my food to arrive on a metal tray with a sheet of brown parchment paper. The grilled shrimp tacos were a colorful sight with a flour tortilla shell, four pieces of mango BBQ seasoned shrimp and a layer of slaw topped with pico de gallo and cilantro lime sour cream. My mouth watered instantly, and with the first bite, I was in love. The shrimp had a deep flavor profile paired perfectly with the succulent slaw and sauce combo. I cannot recommend the grilled shrimp tacos enough.
After I inhaled the tacos, I moved over to the mac and cheese. Though it came in a small palm-sized bowl, it had big flavors. The mac and cheese was rich and exquisitely creamy, leaving my taste buds and stomach satisfied.
Overall, my trip to Boardwalk Billy’s was a great experience. The restaurant has a relaxed atmosphere, cheerful vibe and tangy, delicious food. I will certainly return. If you want a budget-friendly experience with a satisfying meal, you have found your new go-to.
Rating: 10/10