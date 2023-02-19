Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened off campus on J M Keynes Dr. on Feb. 10 and has been hopping with business. With a smooth ordering experience and a unique flavor for their spicy chicken sandwich, Dave's Hot Chicken proves it is worth the price. Anyone interested in the war between fast-food chains to have the best chicken sandwich should give it a try.
Upon entering the restaurant, customers are greeted by a snug dining area separated by a tightly controlled ordering counter. Most of the space is filled with ample seating. However, customers either uncomfortably sat in tightly packed spaces, placed a pickup order to waited outside during lunch and dinner rushes.
The menu is focused; the only entrees you can get are chicken tenders and slider combinations. There are a few side options—mac and cheese, fries and coleslaw—all of which are tasty additions to your main meal. The variety comes in different sauces, on a scale of "No Spice" to "Reaper."
In an attempt at the authentic Dave's experience, I opted for a No. 3 on their menu, tenders and a sandwich in "Hot," the third spiciest option.
It is worth noting that with the drink and cheese add-ons, the restaurant can get a little pricey, but the overall deliciousness backs it up.
Despite the restaurant being quite busy, my food came out quickly and even in a to-go box. The presentation was excellent, and the sandwich was served open-faced with the top bun and pickles set off to the side. In addition, the single tender was quite large and hearty, making the price point more reasonable than if it were the size of an average tender.
It indeed was love at first bite. Although competing spicy chicken sandwiches such as Popeyes and Chick-fil-A may have a better quality of meat and bread as separate ingredients, Dave's Hot Chicken shines brighter than the sum of its parts.
The hot sauce was an excellent balance of spice and flavor with a full, rich tang and a sharp spice that was not overwhelming. The breading on the chicken was thick and crunchy but did not leave the meat itself dry or stringy. The house-made Dave's Sauce was similar to thousand island dressing, skewed slightly to best match the flavor pallet of the chicken. All of this is sealed together by the perfectly melted cheese and the pickles, which balances out the harsher flavors of their sauce.
The weak points of the meal were the sides: the crinkle-cut fries were serviceable but could have been more memorable and well-seasoned. The unremarkable fries would not have been as bothersome, but they did detract from the overall quality of the meal. The mac and cheese was substantially better and free to substitute, but it is simply pasta in cheese sauce.
Although the price tag is heftier than I would have liked, especially considering the up-charge for cheese, my experience was pleasant with fast food, a well-organized dining area and friendly staff. The food was excellent, even where certain elements could see improvement.
I left the restaurant full and pleased. If Dave's Hot Chicken can maintain their current level of excellence, I will be returning.
Rating: 7/10