Pho@University recently opened on J M Keynes Drive on March 11, 2023. Pho@University specializes in Vietnamese cuisine and is a must-try spot that strives to spread the heart and soul of Vietnamese food.
Pho@University’s entrance is an open-concept restaurant with modern decor and beautiful Vietnamese-themed artwork. At the door, customers are greeted and smoothly directed to their tables. The room is spacious, with an adequate number of tables spaced out a few feet from each other. Only a few minutes after being seated, a server promptly and professionally greeted me and pointed out the QR code to scan for the menu, which was printed on the side of the napkin tin already placed on the table.
The menu is direct, with multiple unique options in each of their sections. Those sections include their starters, rice plates, vermicelli bowls, tofu plates, house favorites and side dishes.
I decided to try two popular items to get an authentic experience of Pho@University’s menu. As a starter, I went with the Bao pork buns, priced at a reasonable $9.00 for three buns. Then, for my entree, I had the Pho Tai, a large bowl of Vietnamese soup priced at $13.00.
After waiting only six minutes, the food arrived. The bao pork buns were the star of the show, with savory flavors that dance on the tongue, making them the perfect appetizer. The bao buns came with a fluffy taco-shaped bun filled with thickly sliced pork and tangy umami marinade, accompanied by a cucumber slice for crunch and topped with pickled carrot to brighten the flavor profile. This dish was executed perfectly. I would come back for this dish alone.
The pho tai, however, was slightly underwhelming. Though it had a beautiful presentation, this rainy-day staple was more broth than anything else. The broth was flavorful, but it felt as though it was missing something. I had to do a couple of squeezes of lime to make it more exciting. Drowning in the broth, the pho had small portions of thin rice noodles, green onions, white onions and a few pieces of thinly sliced beef eye round. If you are interested in trying the pho, definitely order a side of your protein. Otherwise, you will find yourself fishing for your few scraps of meat. Aside from the portion inconsistencies, I suggest the addition of the tableside sriracha and hoisin sauce and a few squeezes of lime. Ultimately, the dish was quite tasty with some modifications.
It is worth noting that if you are interested in taking your large portion of pho to go, ask your server to place it to go for you, otherwise you might find yourself spilling your pho on your table from the wide-mouthed bowl into a small to-go container, as I did.
My Pho@University experience was pleasant overall. I left feeling satisfied and glad I tried something new in the area, and I look forward to visiting again. With its unique flavors and modern ordering style, Pho@University is the perfect spot for those who love to experience new flavors and quality comfort food.
Rating: 8/10