Rockin' Rolls Sushi offers a unique dining experience while serving quality food at reasonable prices. The restaurant is situated between Central Piedmont Community College and King's College in the quaint community of Elizabeth, a Charlotte neighborhood.
The inside of the restaurant is clean and sparsely decorated. The main feature of the dining area is the thin conveyor belt that runs between each row of tables, carrying sushi and other foods to eager customers.
I was seated at a table immediately, despite many other customers. Initially, I was not pleased with the $17.99 price for the all-you-can-eat dinner, especially because drinks cost extra, but I quickly realized that the price was reasonable for the amount and the quality of the food provided.
Each table is complete with a tablet that allows customers to order appetizers and entrees directly from the kitchen, included in the price of the meal. I ordered the spring rolls and beef gyoza dumplings, both of which were delivered to me within 10 minutes by friendly and accommodating staff.
The spring rolls were unremarkable, but the dumplings were a superb combination of soft and crispy. The filling was savory and juicy, serving as a perfect counterpoint to the dryness of the spring rolls and the soft moistness of the sushi rolls.
Sushi has never been one of my favorite foods, but the mesmerizing conveyor belt running alongside my table led me to sample nearly a dozen different types. Each sushi roll I tried was fresh and delicious, and the variety was enough to keep my palate entertained.
From the classic California Roll to the Crazy Monkey Roll, which contains deep-fried bananas, the freshness of the ingredients came through, giving nuance to the otherwise mild flavors that are typical of sushi.
My favorite was the Las Vegas Roll, fried crab and cream cheese drizzled with eel sauce and mayonnaise. Dipped in more complimentary eel sauce, the sweet and savory combination was a mouthwatering masterpiece. I found myself waiting in anticipation for the Las Vegas Rolls to pass again on the conveyor belt so I could have another taste.
Aside from sushi rolls, the belt carries a variety of other Japanese delights from the kitchen to the tables. The belt even provides cheesecake and tiramisu as dessert at no additional cost.
Though somewhat pricey, the unique experience of dining alongside a conveyor belt of all-you-can-eat sushi combined with the quality and deliciousness of the food made for an excellent dining experience. Even as someone who typically does not like seafood, Rockin' Rolls kept me eating long after I was full. I shall return.
Rating: 8/10